Amazon recognizes ‘Solethreads’ as an ‘Emerging Brand’ in the Footwear category

Solethreads, a youth-centric open-footwear brand gains recognition of an ‘Emerging Brand’ in the footwear category by Amazon. This digital forward brand is bringing together innovative technologies and quirky designs to create a highly sought after and loved portfolio of trendy and comfortable flip-flops. And this is clearly visible through the positive metrics, consumer response, reviews & ratings the brand has garnered on the Amazon marketplace which is well above the category benchmarks.

Solethreads is creating a revolution in the Indian branded footwear industry through its innovation and latest technology in footwear designing. This youth-centric footwear brand had successfully crossed Rs 50 lacs GMV per month on Amazon in just 4 months of its launch and is poised to scale up even faster in the coming months with its new launches in the pipeline. The recent Great Indian Shopping Festival also saw them cross over 1000 pairs a day.

Amazon quoted that “Open footwear is a focus category for us where we observed a clear white space and this is where Solethreads fits in perfectly. The brand offers a unique selection with a combination of innovative designing and technology that too at a lightning speed from Concept to Shelf. With Solethreads’ sharp product-market mix; we are able to offer premium fashionable flip flops at affordable pricing to our Youth shoppers. Also, their team understands the digital space well, and therefore we see Solethreads as an Emerging brand with great potential.”

On being recognized by Amazon, Mr. Sumant Kakaria, CEO &Co-Founder, Solethreads said,

“With over400 designs and more than 30 design patents already, Solethreads takes pride in being the harbinger of innovative & quality products to its customers. Our in-house designing and R&D team is focused on innovation and global trend spotting and the fast-fashion approach we take is unparalleled in India. The brand’s bold narrative and the communication strategy is resonating well with the Youth and is helping build higher brand affinity. Partnering with Amazon helps us engage and connect with our customers by segmenting our communication basis browsing, lifestyle and purchase habits.”