Amazon to conduct Global Selling training workshops for MSMEs in 11 Cities across India

In order to provide a significant boost to e-commerce exports from India, Amazon today announced that it would conduct 11 dedicated workshops and training events across the length and breadth of the country. These events will be organised between 12th and 21st of Dec 2019 to support the growth of Indian sellers in the emerging digital economy and be part of the global value chain. Through these events, Amazon aims to educate manufacturers and traders on B2C exports via the e-commerce route and enable them to sell across Amazon’s 12 international marketplaces through the Global Selling Program. The workshops that will be conducted in cities like Pune, Mumbai, Jaipur, Surat, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad and Bengaluru is expected to be attended by over 2000 MSMEs across India.

Talking about the workshop in across multiple geographies in India, Mr. Abhijit Kamra, Director – Global Selling, Amazon India, said “We launched the Global Selling Program in India in 2015 with the aim of helping Indian businesses take their ‘Made in India’ products to millions of active customers across the globe through 12 Amazon international marketplaces across 180 countries. Amazon Global Selling has witnessed a high interest from sellers across the country who want to export their Made in India products directly to customers in USA, UK, European Union, Middle East, Australia, Japan and other countries. We see a huge potential for these micro, small & medium enterprises to either start exporting or scale up their current export business through B2C e-commerce channel across product categories.”

Amazon unveiled its Global Selling program in India in May 2015 in an attempt to provide transformative opportunities for Indian sellers and help them grow their business internationally. Currently, over 50,000 Indian manufacturers and traders are using this platform to sell their offerings across 12 international marketplaces. Through this program, sellers in India register themselves on Amazon’s international marketplaces like Amazon.com (USA), Amazon.co.uk (UK), Amazon.de (Germany), Amazon.ae (UAE), etc. and sell their products to customers in these countries. As part of the Global Selling Program, Amazon provides the most comprehensive suite of 3rd party services such as taxation, compliance, IP protection and digital marketing support to sellers of all sizes to enable them to sell across the globe.

To smoothen the selling experience for MSMEs, Amazon offers fulfilment services under the program that allows them to focus on the product and pricing, offers imaging and cataloging support to sellers to get their product photo shoots done as per standards at nominal cost, provides access to third parties that can provide other export related modalities.

Furthermore, through its various spike sale events, Amazon provides a lucrative platform for Indian sellers to engage with global audiences. Whether it’s Prime Day, Black Friday, or Cyber Monday, Amazon enables tens of thousands of Indian sellers to delight global customers with wide selection, authentic Indian products and a reliable and trustworthy shopping experience.

To enable sellers familiarize themselves with the tastes & preferences of the destination countries and to launch relevant selection, Amazon’s global teams also help sellers understand the demand patterns in various countries. The team gives guidance on how sellers can improve discoverability of their products on each marketplace. Some of this includes guidance on the type of deals they can run, the kind of digital advertisements they can run on these platforms and how they can use social media channels to drive awareness about their listings on the various marketplaces.