Ambit advises Curefoods in its Series C round

India, June 2022: Curefoods, India’s fastest growing cloud kitchen company, has raised its Series C round of USD 50 Million from a mix of new and existing investors. Before this, the firm has raised over USD 80 Million in equity and venture debt across Series A and B raises in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Curefoods is creating a platform which strives to make honest food that customers love. By incubating food brands and operating state-of-the-art cloud kitchens, it wants to democratize access to good food in a sustainable manner. They believe in the power of good food to make customers happier and healthier.

Curefoods’ various brands serve foods that suit the palette of its customers daily while keeping in mind their nutrition needs. It currently operates brands like EatFit, Yumlane, Aligarh House Biryani, MasalaBox, Cakezone, Great Indian Khichdi, Ammis Biryani, Canteen Central, and Homeplate to name a few.

The funds raised from the current round will be used towards the expansion of existing brands into newer geographies and the acquisition of newer brands.

The firm was founded by Ankit Nagori, erstwhile Chief Business Officer at Flipkart, and co-founder Cure.fit.

Ambit acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Curefoods.

Ambit – Digital & New Age Business Investment Banking practice continues its deep and razor-sharp focus in the Series B to E space. On the back of a unique One-Ambit approach and a truly global investor network, Ambit provides its clients with customized solutions and seamless access to multiple pools of capital. The platform has completed over 10 transactions in the last 12 months, working with stellar founders and top 2/3 companies across segments like FinTech, Agri Tech, Health Tech, Enterprise SAAS, B2C as well as B2B Commerce and many more.