Ambrane announces ‘BassTwins’ TWS Bluetooth Earbuds with multifunction assistance, priced at Rs. 1,999/

Ambrane, one of the leading Indian Mobile Accessories Brand, launches True Wireless ‘Bass Twins’ with Voice Assistance and 14 hours playtime. The earbuds priced for Rs. 1,999/- is available on Amazon and Flipkart with 12 Months warranty. The earbuds are available in black colour option.

Designed for everyday use, Bass Twins is crafted with a blend of great audio and a comfortable fit. The Wireless earbuds have sports-focused in-ear fit design, which makes the earbuds secured within the confines of the ear. The earbuds come with high fidelity sound drivers that deliver an immersive listening experience with strong bass and crisp HD sound. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.0, the earbuds pair seamlessly with any Bluetooth – enabled devices.

The Earbuds comes with HD sound quality that gives you the extra bass and also ensures crisp call quality. The earbuds feature MFB control through which you can activate voice assistance (Hey Siri or Google assistant), control music and accept and reject calls. The integration enables, a vast range of possibilities and multitasking while being on the go.

With a battery life of up to 14 hours on a single charge and an operational range of 10m, enjoy true wireless freedom with Bass Twins. The brand is committed to bringing unmatched quality for the Indian audience since 2012.