Ambrane – Fitshot Flex with SpO2 sensor, 7-day Battery life and multiple health features announced in India

Delhi, 31st March 2022: Strengthening its smartwatches portfolio, Ambrane adds another budgeted smartwatch, ‘FitShot Flex’, to its successful series in India. FitShot Flex comes with a 1.69inch Lucid display screen, spectacular 130+ watch faces, and various health monitoring features designed for the active lifestyle. The product is available on Flipkart starting today and comes with 365 days warranty. It’s time to live the Fitshot life!

Ambrane has launched over 5 smartwatches under its Fitshot series in less than two months, which include – Zest, Sphere, Curl, Edge and Surge. With the newest additions, Ambrane boasts a strong portfolio of smartwatches matching multiple needs and everyday styles.

FitShot Flex has a curved square face, silicone straps, a rust-proof zinc alloy body, and is lightweight. With its 500 Nits vivid 1.69″ full touch large screen and LucidDisplayTM, the screen has a bright and clear view, even under the scorching sun. The smartwatch is made of scratch-resistant 2.5D OGS curved Panda glass. It has a brightly lighted IPS LCD screen with a 240*240 resolution that is ideal for daily use.

The smartwatch has eight exercise modes to support a wide range of activities. Ensuring Health on the go, the smartwatch gives the user the full picture, all within arm’s reach. The health-related features include SpO2, Heart Rate, Blood Pressure, Breathe Mode, Sleep Mode, Menstrual Tracker, etc. Aside from 24*7 health monitoring, the smartwatch also tracks Daily Activity Tracker, Stress, Record & Sedentary reminders, etc. The all-in-one smartwatch is waterproof to IP68 and can withstand sweat, splashes and more, to keep the user’s health on track.

FitShot Flex comes with over 130+ cloud-based watch faces for a new look every day. It features a 7-day battery life on a single charge. The smartwatch sends alerts to the user’s wrist for incoming phone calls and text messages. The audio and camera may also be controlled by the smartwatch. It also enables you to take charge of the progress and intelligently track it using the alarm, timer, and stopwatch.

FitShot Flex is available in two smart shades – Jade Black and Rose Pink. Choose the one that matches your vibe!