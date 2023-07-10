Ambrane India aims to cross 500 crore revenue by the end of 2025, to scale up its manufacturing capabilities

Delhi, 10, July 2023: Ambrane, a leading home-grown lifestyle consumer electronics brand, has registered a strong growth trajectory in terms of both revenue and product expansion. The company has successfully clocked Rs.230 crore revenue in the last fiscal year and is planning to achieve a 500cr turnover by 2025-2026. The brand foresees a 30% YoY growth trajectory, with newly added products, stronger reach in Tier 2/3 markets & strong emphasis on local manufacturing.

Ambrane, since its inception in 2012, has sold over 40 million products in India. The company has established itself as the no.1 manufacturer of power banks in India and has been a best seller in this category for both Amazon India & Flipkart. With its vast presence, the company sells one Powerbank online/offline every 8 minutes. Besides its online presence, Ambrane products are available in Pan India with over 400 service centres across the country. As a part of its next step of growth, the company aims to focus on direct sales & strengthen its availability in the Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities of India.

The company is expecting a high level of traction from its widely popular Audio & smartwatches portfolio. With strong emphasis on R&D & innovation, Ambrane aims to create products that enriches people’s daily lives. The company is working on several first-timer technologies in India since 2012. Very recently, Ambrane signed a MoU with IIT Kanpur to launch a novel haptic smartwatch for blind and visually impaired. With several partnerships & collaborations, the company in next 3 months shall start making all products in India & establish 100% localization to establish a strong market share of up to 20% by 2027.

The company currently manufactures its products in Sonipat, Haryana. Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Ashok Rajpal, Founder, and Director of Ambrane, said, “We are thrilled to have crossed the Rs. 230 crore revenue mark this financial year. It is a testament to our commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. With our upcoming plans, we aim to clock our revenue to 500 crore by 2025-2026. Our expansion roadmap through a combination of widening product portfolio, technology & geography shall drive our growth.”

Ambrane products are currently available with leading retail stores including Reliance Digital, Croma, Spencer’s, Vijay Sales, Sangeeta, Go Mobile, Walmart, etc. The company plans to rope a B-town celeb as the brand endorser in the coming months.

Website: https://ambraneindia.com/