Ambrane launches Gaming earbuds wiAmbrane launches Gaming earbuds with Ultra Low Latency & High Fidelity Drivers for a Thrilling Sound Experience Ultra Low Latency & High Fidelity Drivers for a Thrilling Sound Experience

Delhi, 28th April 2022: Ambrane, India’s largest homegrown mobile accessories brand, launches its latest TWS – Dots play for gaming enthusiasts with ultra-low latency rate and higher accuracy for an enhanced gaming experience. The dynamic TWS is available on Flipkart at a special price of Rs. 1,199/-

The compact TWS comes enveloped in a black matte finish body with LED lights for a premium feel with a spunky design. Its portable size makes it fit even in your pocket, aimed at daily use as well as for gaming.

The TWS features an Ultra-Low Latency Gaming Mode allowing you to play games like a pro with a 46ms ultra-low latency rate, for a more accurate and responsive gaming experience. Furthermore, the earphone comes with 13mm Drivers that produce ample bass and crisp treble while still maintaining a balanced gaming sound signature to deliver pinpoint spatial awareness for that extra edge in competitive gaming scenarios. The earbuds provide a passive noise-canceling experience for clear listening even in a busy area, thanks to the powerful algorithm integrated within the TWS. The ergonomically designed TWS gives an exceptional sound experience with up to 19 hours of playback duration.

In addition, the TWS with stem body and silicone ear tips, brings maximum comfort for longer hours of use. Additionally, the earphone is equipped with a multi-functional touch sensor for easy and effortless accessibility, allowing you to manage calls and music effortlessly with just a finger tap.

Mr. Ashok Rajpal, Managing Director, Ambrane India, commented on the new addition, saying, “Our newest Gaming TWS Dots Play caters to the fast-increasing mobile gaming sector in India with the same idea of newest technology at an inexpensive price range. The Dots Play TWS is the first to celebrate Ambrane’s debut as a gaming brand.”

With an inclination towards a hassle-free user experience, the Dots Play TWS runs on Bluetooth v5.1 technology for low power consumption. This ultimate gaming earbuds is here to provide you full entertainment with two modes i.e. Music and Gaming.