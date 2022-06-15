Ambuja Cements boosts efficiency at plants through digital initiatives

New Delhi, 15th June, 2022: Ambuja Cements, one of India’s most innovative and sustainable cement makers, has renewed its focuses on digitalization. This will remain a key focus area for Ambuja Cements as it aims to reshape the way the company operates—from running the plants to managing logistics and supply chains and ensuring customer connect.

To this end, the company has invested in its ‘Plants of Tomorrow’ initiative, which aims to make manufacturing more efficient through better plant optimisation, higher plant availability and a safer working environment. Under the initiative, the company will enhance operational efficiency significantly in comparison to conventional cement plants.

Moreover, the company’s Transport Analytics Center is helping the company enhance logistics efficiency through route optimisation, cost optimisation and increased road safety. This centre is being used to detect deviations on the ground and it has now become the single source of data for the entire supply chain.

The entire Quality control and Process optimisation at Marwar Cement Works is guided by a state-of-the-art robotic lab, which has a huge number of auto sampling points. Collected samples are transported to lab for analysis with absolute accuracy guaranteed without any human intervention. Automated sampling has eliminated hazards associated with physical sampling besides creating a dust-free environment in labs and sample rooms. Such technology not only saves time, but also improves the efficiency.

Mr. Neeraj Akhoury, CEO India Holcim and MD & CEO of Ambuja Cements Ltd., said, “We at Ambuja Cements aim to digitalize the entire operations of the company. Our key strategy is to strengthen the ‘green’ plant across our units and manage our operations with improved efficiency. We visualize a plant with efficient technology, automation and digitization.”

Ambuja Cements continues ramping up the use of digital technologies to optimize operations and ensure maximum efficacy. The cement maker has also adopted a digital first and consumer-centric approach towards improving business outreach.