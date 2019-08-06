Amdocs Announces Expansion of Global Strategic Agreement with Microsoft

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced the extension of its global business, technology and services collaboration with Microsoft to new strategic domains that will help communication service providers (CSPs) continue to shape the connected society with differentiated, cloud-based services. Transitioning industry accelerators to the cloud means CSPs can now more rapidly launch innovative offerings to market. Amdocs and Microsoft will collaborate across several domains, including Data and AI, NFV and virtualized networking, IoT (including eSIM) and Media.

Following our past announcement on ONAP, today we are also announcing that SES, a global satellite operator, will be the first to deliver virtual network services, such as SD-WAN, orchestrated and managed using Amdocs NFV Powered by ONAP on Microsoft Azure. This is an additional proof-point of the industry momentum behind ONAP and Amdocs and Microsoft’s continued commitment to innovate and promote open source networking solutions to accelerate the adoption of NFV.

In addition, as CSPs look to become more data-empowered, Amdocs announced its scalable, Hadoop-based data management platform and self-service visualization and reporting solution is now available hosted on Azure. CSPs can now bring real-time data from multiple sources, both cloud-based and on-premises, into a communications industry-specific data model based on best practice, prebuilt reports and visualization capabilities. This will allow them to swiftly turn real-time, high-quality operational data into new insights to enhance customer experience.

“As the communications and media industries merge, CSPs are jockeying to bring fresh, new offerings to their brand to retain and grow their customer base and gain market share,” said Gary Miles, chief marketing officer, Amdocs. “With today’s expanded agreement, CSPs can now offer a one-stop shop of new and differentiated cloud services to drive growth, stickiness and value-add, while also streamlining operations, improving service agility and reducing complexity.”

Bob De Haven, general manager, worldwide media & communications industries at Microsoft Corp. said, “Amdocs and Microsoft have been working together for several years to enable and develop services to accelerate CSPs’ transformation to the cloud. Through this expansion of our work together, Microsoft and Amdocs will collaborate on new work across several of the industry’s most important growth drivers, including expanding into the media and entertainment business, leveraging artificial intelligence and evolving to open, cloud-based services.”