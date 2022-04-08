American Institute of Pathology & Laboratory Sciences looks for franchise partners in Mumbai as part of the expansion

– A state-of-the-art, fully automated pathology and diagnostic solution provider operating under the clinical oversight of pathologists from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), one of the top-ranked hospitals in the United States

Mumbai, 08th April 2022: American Institute of Pathology & Laboratory Sciences Pvt Ltd (AMPATH) is looking for franchise partners in Mumbai as part of expanding its footprint. With its world-class infrastructure and advanced technology, AMPATH has the capabilities to conduct a broad spectrum of tests both routine and super-specialized. They offer affordable diagnostic tests in Clinical Biochemistry, Hematology, Clinical Pathology, Microbiology, Immuno Phenotyping, Serology, Cytogenetics, and Immunology among others.

Currently, AMPATH has 10 existing Labs and 1700+ clients with approximately 2450 tests and profiles conducted. Launched in early 2013, AMPATH represents a new paradigm for pathology services in India as the only reference lab in the country featuring a comprehensive clinical collaboration with an American hospital. Leading clinicians from UPMC’s Pathology Department work hand-in-hand with local AMPATH pathologists to ensure accuracy, quality and on-time reporting with 100% reliable performance.

Commenting on the expansion plans, Mr. Ayub Mohammad, Chief Operating Officer, said, “We are extremely delighted and proud to expand our presence further in India. To make quality diagnostics reach the unpenetrated markets, AMPATH is looking for franchise partners and will extend support with operational excellence and customer service. Our team will work with the franchisee customers to put agreements in place and provide accurate and quality diagnostic services.”

AMPATH Labs have a presence in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, North East, Punjab, Delhi NCR, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and reference labs in Nallagandla, Serilingampally, Hyderabad, and Telangana. AMPATH has obtained local accreditation from the National Accreditation Board of Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and will seek international accreditation from the College of American Pathologists (CAP) in the future. AMPATH also is constantly increasing its already wide-ranging test menu to accommodate the needs of India’s dynamic healthcare landscape.

To learn more about the process for forming a partnership with AMPATH, please contact the Customer Support Team at 040 6719 9977.