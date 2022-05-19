American Madness Releases a Collection of Upcycled Vintage Patagonia Fleeces

Made from damaged Patagonia Fleeces
Belfast-based brand American Madness has unveiled a collection of upcycled Patagonia fleeces. In celebration of the brands sustainability heritage, the limited edition pieces have been created from deadstock, vintage, and damaged Patagonia fleeces. Blending American Madness’ unique design notes and vintage Patagonia’s material, the collection represents a way to create something entirely new out of pre-existing material. American Madness spent the past 6 months sourcing the fleeces that would eventually be crafted into each piece. Founder, Jon-Joe Rogers, discussed the process involved in upcycling the fleeces. “Every single piece is a one-off and features unique details from the materials previous life. With only 75 made no two are ever the same, which I think makes it really exciting for customers.” The collection follows on from American Madness’ popular Re-Worked Carhartt Jacket series and the brand shows no signs of slowing down. “We are very passionate about finding new ways of using used-material, there’s a huge amount of textile waste out there and it’s time we start to face this head-on.” The collection will be available for purchase on American Madness’ website from May 15th.