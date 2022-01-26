American multinational QSR Chain Figaro’s Pizza Announces Its Master Franchise Partnership With FranGlobal To Expand Its Presence In India

American QSR restaurant chain serving Italian cuisine, Figaro’s Pizza announce their expansion in the Indian market. This expansion is brought in association with FranGlobal, India’s largest market entry firm under its asset development and management business. Figaro’s offers a pizza high in quality and value. Figaro’s Pizza truly has “Flavours That Sing” because of the ingredients they use and the recipes they follow.

Founded in 1981, Figaro’s pioneered a product that became known as ‘take-and-bake’ pizza which a customer could watch get freshly prepared with only the best, freshest ingredients, and then could bake at home when they wanted to. Then, they added ovens, becoming the industry leader in providing customers with the ‘we bake or you bake’ choice.

Figaro’s Pizza is seeking franchise partners to develop Figaro’s stores in India. They feature an operating system that is simple to run and does not require prior food experience. It is an ideal opportunity for either a multi-store investor or an active operator on the individual store level.

Commenting on the collaboration Mr Ron Berger, CEO – Figaro’s Pizza said, ‘. On our 40th anniversary, we are incredibly excited to be entering the Indian market. We are confident that the deliciously unique flavours of our pizzas and other products will find a most appreciative audience in India.

We could not have partnered with a more experienced company in India and we look forward to doing business there. We hope India provides the impetus for our brand to expand globally rapidly.

We aim to expand planet-wide. The management team has extensive experience in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America, and is pushing for rapid global expansion’ Mr Berger added.

Ms Venus Barak, CEO, Franglobal said,

Franglobal as part of its DNA has always believed in the power of the brand and connecting it with the local marketplace. As a market entry and advisory firm, we deal in every sector and territory and represent hundred plus brands actively. Our asset business is a strategic call where we focus on brands with strong IPs and standards and combine that with a strong ops, management team and robust franchise partners across the country.

The acquisition of Figaro’s Pizza is a turning point in our asset business as the primary pizza market is currently dominated by two legacy American players ‘Domino’s ‘ & Pizza Hut alongside regional and local chains. You will find this quite skewed in comparison with the burger/sandwich market. With more than forty years in the business in the US and globally, Figaro’s has inherent strong SOPs and strengths which if accompanied with local market variables can become a powerful offering to our partners and customers. Our goal is to create a better pizza experience and offering for our patrons.

In the next four years, we plan to open 250 stores across major cities through exclusive development franchise partners. Our team will be working with Figaro’s team for menu and product development. We have already started working with real estate developers for initial key locations.

Franglobal is looking to acquire different brand assets under a Master Licensee or Franchise structure over the next few years. Ultimately, we want to unlock the massive demand for great brands both on the B2B and B2C side.