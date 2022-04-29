Inspired by architectural slim, the Acacia SupaSleek features a sleeker, modern style with zero compromises on comfort and technology. Look no further. The new slim is here.

Every curve is thoughtfully crafted, and every gear is meticulously assembled. The essential and refined geometrical shape forms the basis of this minimalistic collection. The best has just elevated for the better.

Beneath these slim curves, the American Standard Acacia SupaSleek collection is designed with purposeful innovation to create highly sophisticated environments with a minimal and architectural look and feel. Ultra-slim is not impossible. With much dedication and innovation, our CrystaSleek seat and cover are made using a double injection molding process, enhancing durability at the same time retaining a thin profile. What’s more, it creates a slimmer optical illusion of the seat cover to complete the minimalistic look. We took it a step further and redesigned a thin, sleek tank lid. It is almost like an art piece to match any bathroom. Made possible only with ThinEdge ceramic technology, the Acacia SupaSleek washbasin is a true lasting beauty. Unlike conventional chrome wastes, our pillow-spherical ceramic drainage wastes blend in seamlessly with our basin for a luxurious look.

Unlike conventional mixers, the Acacia SupaSleek EcoStart faucet releases cold water instead of warm water upon lifting the lever. This saves you precious energy as it prevents the boiler from heating up, resulting in up to 30% energy savings. To obtain hot water, you only need to move the lever to the left.

Key Features of the American Standard Acacia SupaSleek Wall Hung Toilet

Aqua Ceramic- An award-winning super-hydrophilic technology that prevents dirt and dark ring stains from sticking to ceramic surfaces.

Comfort Clean- Effectively kills E. coli bacteria according to tests done with IMSL.

Double Vortex- Maximum flushing performance, minimum water usage.

Hygiene Rim- Truly rimless, cleaned in just one swipe.

American Standard Acacia SupaSleek Collection delivers not only improved hygiene, but also better comfort, unique design, durability, and aesthetic appeal to your bathroom with this new offering.

Find out more at: www.americanstandard.in