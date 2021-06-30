American Standard, a division of the LIXIL Group and one of the most iconic international brands in sanitaryware, introduces their all-new Acacia SupaSleek Square Wall Hung Toilet. Dedicated to the consumer with discerning design tastes, Acacia SupaSleek Square Wall hung toilet is truly the best of both worlds in design and technology.

Designed with HygieneClean technologies, it features the patented Aqua Ceramic technology that prevents dirt and dark ring stains from sticking to its ceramic surface, and ComfortClean technology which effectively inhibits the growth of E. coli bacteria. The Hygiene Rim technology in the rimless bowl ensures better hygiene and ease of cleaning, at the same time powering the Double Vortex Flushing System with unrivalled flushing capabilities

Key Features of theAmerican Standard Acacia SupaSleek Square Wall Hung Toilet

Aqua Ceramic- Super Hydrophilic technology prevents dirt and dark ring stains from sticking to ceramic surface

Comfort Clean- Effectively kills E Coli bacteria according to tests done by IMSL.

Comfort Curve Seat- An ergonomic fit that comfortably contours to the body.

Hygiene Rim- Truly rimless, cleaned in just one swipe.

Skirted SquareDesign- Premium design allows for quick and easy exterior cleaning.

Water-Saving- Water-saving for ecological and economic sense.

American Standard Acacia SupaSleek Square Wall Hung Toilet delivers not only improved hygiene, but also better comfort, unique design, durability, and aesthetic appeal to your bathroom with this new offering.