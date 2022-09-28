American Standard launches Spalet collection for a superior personal hygiene

American Standard, one of the most iconic international brands in sanitaryware, introduces the Spalet Collection. The American Standard Spalet collection includes beautifully crafted shower toilets such as the Aerozen and Acacia E, as well as electronic bidet seats with pampering spa-like functions to provide everyday comfort and enhanced personal hygiene right in your own home.

One of the important hygiene features that the American Standard Spalet collection offers is Dual Nozzle, which has dedicated front and rear cleansing nozzles. It also provides a powerful Posterior Cleansing with a direct spray that provides a thorough cleanse. Through Feminine Air Bubble Soft Cleansing, a gentle flow of warm aerated water provides a soothing shower that is gentle enough for a woman’s delicate areas. Then there’s the Deodorizer, which is activated as soon as the user is seated. It also has Anti-Bacterial Protection, which includes the use of antibacterial resin on the seat, cover, nozzle, and remote control. In this, all bidet functions can be easily operated via a handy remote control. There is a Nozzle Shutter that prevents waste materials from getting to the nozzle tips, thus ensuring better hygiene. To prevent bacterial growth, the Auto Drain System automatically replaces unused water in the boiler after 72 hours.

he Spalet has an Instant Heating System, which provides instant and constant warm water as well as a Heated Seat with an easily adjustable temperature. It also has a Massage Spray, which alternates between strong and mild sprays to create a relaxing massaging effect. The temperature of the Dryer can be easily adjusted for comfort.

For convenience, Quick- Detach design of the seat cover allows it to be easily detached for convenient cleaning of hard-to-reach areas. It also has an Auto Seat and Cover – a sensor that detects your presence and opens (and closes) the lid and flushes automatically.

It also has energy and water-saving features, such as the One-Touch Power Saver, which disables water heating and seat heating while allowing cleansing and flushing to continue. Under unusual circumstances, the power supply will be cut off automatically with the help of the Circuit Breaker, assisting in energy conservation. With these technologically advanced features, you will be pleasantly surprised by this innovation, and you might even wonder why it didn’t make its way into your bathroom sooner.