Amethyst presents Anavila’s latest Spring 2021 collection “Bloom” from March 17th to 31st, 2021

Amethyst presents Anavila’s latest Spring 2021 collection “Bloom”. The strength of a bloom is in its fragility, as that of a woman in her love. This summer Anavila weaves the intricacies of love, strength and honour with her new collection ‘Bloom’. The collection uses strong colours of the forest, the sky and the earth with floral and bird motifs. Silhouettes are easy and comfortable with clean lines. All garments have hidden details to indulge the wearer in an intricate discovery. Price Range: Rs.12,500/- onwards from 11.00am to 7.30pm at Amethyst, Whites Road, Royapettah, Chennai. Ph : +91 7338899176 / +91 8056018886

As once the flower said to the forest “I bloom because I am”, Anavila beautifully draws the relationship between inner strength and the blooming of a flower with this collection.

Taking a leaf out of ‘Women Who Run With The Wolves’, the designer says “This collection is a message to women everywhere, “”I hope you will go out and let the stories of life that happen to you, and that you will work with these stories ….water them with your blood and tears and laughter till they bloom, till you yourself burst into a bloom””.

