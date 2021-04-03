Amethyst presents Translate’s latest Spring Summer collection, ‘Aromatic Meadows’ from April 1st to 15th, 2021

Amethyst presents Translate’s latest Spring Summer collection, ‘Aromatic Meadows’. The colors imbued in this collection reflect the vibrant and fresh feeling that they long for. The irregularity of ikat patterning combined with the vivid color story resonates well with their collection. Giving their classic color palette a breath of fresh air, the collection engages in a unique interplay between subtle pastel pinks, blues, and lively oranges, violets, and reds. Keeping comfort as the key element, the collection boasts of clean and relaxed cuts like anti-fits, and textile overlays. This collection is for the dreamers, the doers, and the imperfectly perfect. They are for you, the woman in you. Price Range: Rs.2,600/- onwards from 11.00am to 7.30pm from April 1st to 15th, 2021 at Amethyst, Whites Road, Royapettah, Chennai.

Translate-Handwoven Ikat, launched in 2012 is a concept apparel and home textile label in India with the primary focus in reviving the age-old art of Ikat by honoring the artisan’s know-how. They aim in transforming the traditional handcrafted textile into comfortable timeless clothing and lifestyle.