Ameyo Adds Instagram as a Customer Engagement Channel to its Omnichannel Contact Center Solution

According to a study by Statista, “More than half of the global Instagram population worldwide is aged 34 years or younger. And among the global Instagram users, the highest concentration of usage is in the US amounting to 116 million users followed by 73 million users in India alone, presenting a huge opportunity for the brands.”

Instagram has become a lucrative channel for the millennials and is helping them interact with the brands they love. This in return is turning out to be beneficial for customers and businesses alike, especially in this COVID era. Today, effective customer support on Instagram has become a necessity for brands like Myntra, Swiggy, Boutiqaat, Jabong, and many more.

Seeing the necessity & market demand, Ameyo has collaborated with Instagram to provide businesses with a seamless engagement experience with their customers. The addition of Instagram via Channel Addition Framework (CAF), eliminates the need to integrate with a third-party application/platform. This will enable brands to respond to their customer queries in a better way as they will now be able to effectively manage response time and reduce turn-around-time.

Speaking on the new initiative, Sachin Bhatia, Co-founder, and Global Sales & Marketing Head, Ameyo says that “Businesses are looking to engage with customers on their channels of preference and at the same time keeping a 360-degree view of customers’ journey across channels. Ameyo is happy to bring the channel of choice of young consumers, especially in the online retail and fashion segment to its FusionCX platform.”

The CAF supports an Omnichannel Ticketing platform that enables businesses to handle all customer queries coming in from different digital channels like Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Twitter DM, Google Play Store, WhatsApp, Viber, and WeChat in a single intuitive agent interface.

The platform also helps businesses with Channel Specific Dashboards and Reports. It enables the supervisors to fetch the customer query pattern and make data-driven decisions to further increase the customer satisfaction rate. Supervisors can even opt for periodical reports in a statistical view to get the channel overview in a single glance.