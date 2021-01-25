AMF hosts camp to unearth talent and nurture potential medal winners at Paralympics 2024

Hyderabad: Aditya Mehta Foundation – a non-profit organization aiding those with disabilities to pursue sports while providing self-sustenance; hosted a parasports screening camp to unearth budding talent for specially-abled students from Kamareddy district, today at AMF’s Infinity Parasports Academy and Rehab Centre, Rasoolpura.

In all 21 students, 12 boys and 9 girls in the age group of 6 to 20 years took part in the Camp and were screened for Archery, taekwondo, volleyball, powerlifting, athletics, shooting, table tennis, rowing, shotput, javelin, etc. Most of the kids were extremely talented in various sports, in fact, two of the hearing-impaired students hit the bullseye in every shot in the shooting. About 60% of the students did very well and the rest being a little weak, require rehabilitation. The selected students will be provided with equipment to train and groom in the sport they show promise along with schooling, boarding and lodging by AMF. The duration of training varies depending on the level of disability and talent of students. Ms. N Swetha Reddy IPS, SP, Kamareddy district and Kamareddy district collector Shri A Sharath and all teachers, were instrumental in getting this camp to take-off.

The motto of Infinity Ride was to unearth talent across India and nurture the best to represent India in parasports at the global stage. We want to create a splash at the Paralympics 2024 and Asian games 2022 and make the nation proud, says Aditya Mehta

In the past, AMF’s family has won more than 90 medals nationally and internationally. AMF conducts its signature ride – the Infinity ride, annually to spread the awareness of sports, especially para-sports. Team infinityride2020 kashmir2kanyakumari has been a ride of 43days, 3800+kms challenging ride across India to raise awareness and generate funds for the #disabled parasports. The team did a strenuous challenging ride from the northern state of Kashmir to the Southernmost part of India Kanyakumari.

About Aditya Mehta Foundation

Aditya Mehta Foundation (AMF) is a nonprofit organization that aids people with disabilities to pursue sports while providing self-sustenance. AMF aims to help the Para athletes reach their potential in their chosen field of sports and have a self-sustaining life. Many disabled people who would otherwise have been great sportspersons cannot pursue their choice of sport due to disabilities. AMF provides all support including equipment, coaching, financial aid, counseling etc. to help them pursue sports to instill independence, rehabilitate them and reinstall them into society. “Our vision is to see a bright sporting career for people with disabilities.”

AMF was formalized in 2013. Within a short span of time, the foundation helped 180 para athletes with ample support of which we have won 88 international medals. While keeping the overheads to the minimum, the foundation started to raise funds by involving people in sporting activities and helping them raise funds. Border Security Force(BSF) was the first paramilitary force to get associated with us and provide tremendous support. AMF is now proudly associated with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP).

AMF looks towards a bright future with the Central Government supporting the organization. We are a Non-Profit organization. So far we have held 4 free National Level Training Camps where we have screened, counseled and trained more than 800 persons with disability in 28 different sports for them to get a feel of sports. This is under the guidance of Para-coaches, Physiotherapists and Prosthetists. Through this we select capable beneficiaries and take them under the AMF wing to train them further to win medals for the country. SUMMER PARA-SPORTS: Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Boccia, Canoe, Cycling, Equestrian Football 5-a-side, Goalball, Judo, Powerlifting, Rowing, Shooting, Sitting volleyball, Swimming, Table tennis, Taekwondo, Triathlon, Wheelchair basketball, Wheelchair fencing, Wheelchair rugby, Wheelchair tennis, WINTER PARA-SPORTS: Alpine skiing, Biathlon, Cross-country skiing, Para ice hockey, Snowboard, Wheelchair curling.