Amid Covid-19, Gaurav Bhagat Academy supported upto 500 businesses – an increase of 100% compared to last year

New Delhi, 28th December 2020: To revive industry and help entrepreneurs get their sales back on track, the Gaurav Bhagat Academy (GBA) supported 465 businesses during the lockdown period, which is an increase of over 100% as compared to last year.

As soon as the lockdown came into effect, the demand for everything but the essential commodities plummeted. Several organizations failed to meet their sales targets and many of them also reported zero sales during Q1 of 2020; this created several problems for them – most notably, a liquidity crisis. Many small businesses ran through their savings to support business operations and workforce, and several perished in the effort. Many others had to downsize or induce salary cuts to survive the storm. Over 12 crore Indians ended up losing their jobs, and close to 7 lakh companies had to shut down permanently.

The business organizations – especially those operating at a small or medium-scale – direly needed support to combat the crisis, and Gaurav Bhagat Academy stepped in at the right time. Between April and December, 22 enlightening webinars were conducted, and the academy spent 500+ hours delivering online training. The Gaurav Bhagat Academy trained more than a total of 16,000 people during the pandemic, whereas 465 businesses and people took up the academy’s core programs and benefited tremendously from them.

Gaurav Bhagat, the founder of the Gaurav Bhagat Academy, addressed sessions for the Leadership of Microsoft and helped corporates from CJ Darci logistics, HD Consortium India and others, with some custom-curated programs. He also addressed 2 global sessions for the members of the billion-dollar conglomerate, IGC Global Promotions, that witnessed attendees from over 30 countries. In appreciation of his efforts, Gaurav Bhagat was voted amongst the top 2 speakers at the Business Growth Meet in July 2020.

The academy also hosted a wide variety of professionals from India and abroad on the “Let’s chat with GB” forum. Experts like Prasanjeet Dutta Baruah, head of Facebook’s new initiatives in India, and Amit Aggarwal from Access Capital, came in and spoke to the community about an array of topics regarding the challenges and solutions during these difficult times. The forum has successfully hosted over 12 such experts during the pandemic.

Despite the economic meltdown that defined 2020, Gaurav Bhagat Academy has helped several of its participants achieve major breakthroughs. In a survey conducted among 50 participants, it was found that 70% of the respondents are doing better than they did in 2019, and 100% of the respondents said that they’ve been able to gain positive traction even amid dire circumstances, thanks to the teachings of Gaurav Bhagat Academy.

“The pandemic highlighted a dire need for sales training and mentorship and well-built sales infrastructure within business organizations. Having a good product or service doesn’t always translate into success. Sales is one of the most crucial ingredients in the recipe, and sadly, many businesses – especially those operating at a medium or small scale – do not pay much attention to sales training. This is precisely the issue that we’re addressing,” said Gaurav Bhagat, founder, Gaurav Bhagat Academy.

GBA’s entire course is inspired by Grant Cardone and has insights from Cardone enterprises. Grant Cardone is a New York Times bestselling author, the #1 sales trainer in the world, and an internationally renowned speaker on leadership, real estate investing, entrepreneurship, social media, and finance. Grant has a personal net worth of over 400 million US$ and has created the same using exactly the same techniques that the GBA teaches its participants.