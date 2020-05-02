Amid Covid-19 lockdown, d2h Launches Bouquet of Services to Offer Uninterrupted Entertainment

In an endeavour to provide seamless TV viewing experience amid Covid-19 lockdown, d2h, a leading DTH brand of Dish TV India Limited, today announced several exciting offers and packages for its customers. The pioneering ‘Friends and Family Recharge’ allows any d2h customer to recharge for any other d2h customer using the respective RTNs/Customer IDs on the d2h website or d2h Infinity App. Further, the company has improved it’s ‘You Promise We Resume’ plan, offering a five days extended recharge credit window to customers at a nominal cost of INR 10 per month.

A variety of special programmes and offers have been launched keeping in mind the pious month of Ramzaan. d2h has started a free ‘Ramzaan Mubarak’ show on channel 785 that runs content related to Ramzaan. Further, a new ‘Special Ramzaan Combo’ is now available allows subscribers to watch spiritual Islamic channels along with regional news channels at a recharge of Rs. 78.60 which can be activated or deactivated through a simple missed call. Rounding up its Ramzaan offerings is a special offer of only Rupee 1 for the first month on its Islamic spiritual service ‘Ibadat Active’ available on channel no 786. Ibadat Active broadcasts Ramzaan special shows like Quran Allah KaKalaam, RamzaanKeMasail, Coronavirus Se Hifazat to name a few.

Commenting on the launch of special services and plan Mr. Sugato Banerji, Corporate Head-Marketing, d2h, Dish TV India Ltd, said, “ In this unprecedented nationwide lockdown, our customers are stuck at home. Now, more than ever, the customer and their family need entertainment and news. That is why we have launched the ‘Friends and Family Offer’, and extended the days of credit under the ‘You Promise We Resume’ facility. And this time, with Ramzaan starting under lockdown, we have special Ramzaan offers showcasing spiritual Islamic content at great value for money for those who follow Ramzaan. Together these 3 launches reaffirm our endeavor to keep our customers entertained and engaged, while they stay at home and stay safe.”

For keeping customers engaged at home, d2h has made available content-rich active services (like Fitness Active, Dance Active, Thriller Active, Evergreen Classic Active, Comedy Active, Kids Active) at Rs 1 for the first month for its customers. d2h has prided itself in presenting its subscribers with a robust line-up of 650 channels and services, including 61 Asli HD Channels & services and a host of regional channels.