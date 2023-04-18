Amid rising gold prices, Melorra provides respite; launches its Akshaya Tritiya range comprising of 350+ lightweight gold and diamond jewellery

Mumbai, April 2023: Melorra (www.melorra.com), one of India’s fastest-growing D2C brands, is all set to launch its Akshaya Tritiya collection. Comprising of over 350 gold and diamond jewellery pieces crafted using Melorra’s proprietary designing technique, the ornaments look voluminous, and yet are lightweight and cost-effective.

With its jewellery starting from INR 3000 and 70% of this collection being less than INR 50,000, Melorra is one of the most affordable jewellery brands offering BIS-hallmarked gold and certified diamond jewellery, incorporating the latest trends and styles. The aim is to help every woman and man in the country to buy gold on this auspicious day, without straining their pockets.

Speaking of the launch, Saroja Yeramilli, Founder and CEO of Melorra, said, “Akshaya Tritiya is an occasion on which households look forward to buying gold as an ode to the Goddess of wealth. At Melorra, we understand the significance of the festival and strongly believe that money should not hinder the festivities and celebrations. We have launched 5 trendy collections, 350+ gold and diamond jewellery for Akshaya Tritiya. Our unique design technique helps us offer jewellery sets that look voluminous but are quite affordable and high in quality and purity. This is our gift to our customers this Akshay Tritiya.”

Melorra specialises in everyday lightweight jewellery and offers 16000+ designs for her and 100+ designs for him. The brand introduces 75 new styles every Friday to keep its designs updated. Melorra has 24 experience centers across all the country’s major cities and delivers 26,000 pin codes in India, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

On the back of its novel designs and affordable pricing (most of the demand comes from the 20-50k price range), the brand has grown rapidly over the past year and is expected to continue this onward journey. It has significantly impacted more than 3000 cities, towns, and villages, from those with less than 10,000 residents to populations of more than 1 million. Melorra now records ARR $100MN and plans to reach $1 billion in sales in 5 years.