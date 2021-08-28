Amidst pandemic, Intellicus witnesses 40% rise in client acquisition, 30% growth in workforce

New Delhi: Intellicus Technologies Pvt. Ltd, a leading data integration and business intelligence product company has announced a whopping 40% QoQ growth in new client acquisition. The company significantly increased its client base from 15,000 to 17,000 while adding 10 partners and 100+ customers.

Industries such as FMCG, Logistics & BPO have shown maximum demand for BI-backed solutions during this period, especially those from Delhi–NCR, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana.

The company has also expanded its workforce by almost 30% amidst the global pandemic. With nearly 40 lateral hires and 30 freshers added to their setup, the current team size now stands at 280. Intellicus underwent this rapid team expansion across all the offices located in Delhi-NCR, Indore, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Mumbai.

In addition to the increase in demand for its solutions and services in the last quarter, Intellicus also generated around $1 million revenue during the same period.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Rajesh Murthy, Founder Architect & Vice President Engineering, Intellicus Technologies said, “We have witnessed a soaring demand for business intelligence products during the toughest time of the year (due to the pandemic). Businesses are actively looking to invest in analytics to become data-driven and to be able to manage unexpected situations in a better way. Not only did we increase our client base, we also expanded our team significantly across different locations to meet the growing requirements,”

With its focus on offering ready-to-deploy solutions for real business problems, the company has been recently associated with brands like Patanjali, Modus, eFleet Systems, among others. To add to it, Intellicus also plans to roll out an integrated data warehousing platform, which will provide a seamless data warehousing and business analytics solution to enterprises.