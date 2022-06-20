Amidst summer break, searches for hobby classes rise by 200%; dance and swimming classes were the most sought-after in Bangalore: Justdial Consumer Insights

Bangalore, June 20: This summer vacation saw a demand rise for dance, languages, and music classes as searches for hobbies saw a YOY 209% spike after two years of lockdown due to the outbreak of COVID, reports the latest Justdial Consumer Insights.

Dance, languages, and music classes were the top-3 most searched hobby classes on Justdial, India’s No.1 local search engine, while swimming and yoga classes made up the top-5 during the April-May’22 period. Searches in Tier-I cities saw a YOY jump of 203% while in Tier-II towns and cities it was 232%.

Commenting on the search trends, Mr. Prasun Kumar, CMO, Justdial, said: “With schools and college amidst the summer break, this is the ideal time when students pick up a hobby. We have aggregated a wide range of hobby classes in the neighbourhood that would help our users make a convenient choice. This year searches have grown substantially vis-à-vis the same period during the last two years that witnessed COVID-induced lockdowns. We are witnessing an increase in service providers getting online as well and hence Justdial has become the go-to platform for all sorts of hobby classes. The trend has picked up well in Tier-II towns and cities where searches were 35% ahead compared to Tier-I.”

Dance was the most sought-after hobby class on Justdial, with Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru being the top-3 Tier-I cities with maximum demand. Demand rise in Delhi was the highest at 53% and Kolkata was second with 31%. Among Tier-II towns and cities, Lucknow, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Indore, and Nagpur were the top-5 with maximum demand.

For language classes, demand in Delhi and Mumbai contributed to almost 50% of the searches getting generated from Tier-I cities with Pune in the third place. Indore, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Nagpur, and Patna were the top-5 Tier-II towns and cities that saw maximum demand for language classes.

Mumbai topped the demand for music classes and contributed to 20% of the searches being generated from Tier-I cities followed by Delhi and Chennai in the second and the third place, respectively. Lucknow, Indore, Nagpur, Chandigarh, and Coimbatore were the top-5 Tier-II towns and cities with rising demand for music classes.

Rising temperatures have resulted in Mumbai witnessing maximum demand for swimming classes. Searches for swimming classes in Mumbai were the highest and the city contributed to the 30% of the demand from Tier-I cities with Delhi and Bengaluru in the second and the third place, respectively. Jaipur, Lucknow, Indore, Chandigarh, and Coimbatore were the top-5 Tier-II towns and cities with maximum demand for swimming classes.

Mumbai also topped the demand when it came to yoga classes as well, generating more than 25% of the searches from Tier-I cities, with Delhi and Chennai making up the top-3. Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Surat, and Indore topped the demand in Tier-II towns and cities.