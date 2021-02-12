Amilcar Releases Surprise Album, an EP Titled “Sleep”

Philadelphia, PA : Following his recent comeback album “At the Lounge,” Franco-Venezuelan artist Amilcar surprises us again with a new album, an EP titled “Sleep,” inspired by a mix of Lo-Fi beats, Asian, Hip-Hop vibes as well as spectral poetry. This album evokes a calmed and harmonious invitation to relax.

“This album composed during the pandemic, is an offer to relax, breathe and connect with inspirational Lo-Fi, Asian, and Hip-Hop vibes. This EP tells the story of the end of any ordinary day. It explores the consciousness and ideas that cross our minds before going to sleep, from our thoughts while sipping a warm cup of green tea to even having a fascinating lucid dream,” he says about his inspiration for creating this EP.

The album is a collection of 4 unique tracks which is available now on most digital music platforms and includes the first track with lyrics by Amilcar. “Most of my music tends to be instrumental, sometimes I add a few words, but with the track ‘The Lounge Poet’ I try to tell with ghostly words what you cannot only say with music,” Amilcar enthuses about this track.

“As I have mentioned before, for me each new project creates a bridge for fans between albums, an evolution between where I have been and a preview of where I am going. This is a different album and there is more music to come this year including an exploration of a new music genre for me,” shares Amilcar.

Amilcar’s EP “Sleep” can be purchased/streamed at most music platforms worldwide: iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Spotify, Deezer, Pandora, etc.