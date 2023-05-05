Amit Shah to visit Kolkata to attend ‘Khola Hawa’ event on May 9th

Kolkata, 5th May 2023: Rabindra Jayanti is an important day in the cultural calendar of India, particularly in West Bengal. On the occasion of the 162nd birth anniversary of kobi Guru Rabindranath Tagore, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Kolkata to attend a cultural programme organised by ‘Khola Hawa’, a socio-cultural body based in West Bengal, on May 9th at Science City Auditorium, Kolkata at 5 pm.

The Union Minister of Culture G. Kishan Reddy will also be attending.

On this occasion, Swapan Dasgupta, President, Khola Hawa and former MP (Rajya Sabha) said, “Kobi Guru Rabindranath Tagore has shaped the sensibilities and personality of Bengalis. His contribution to the literature, arts and culture of Bengal is immeasurable. Sri Amit Shah and Sri G. Kishan Reddy have accepted Khola Hawa’s invitation to attend a grand celebration of Kobi Guru Rabindranath Tagore Sri Shah will speak on kobi Guru’sinfluence on modern Indian thought. The event is being supported by the Ministry of Culture as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations in the country.”

The program will witness breath-taking performances by Kohinoor Sen Barat and his troupe, accompanied by actress Rituparna Sengupta. Singers like Somlata Acharya and Ujan Mukherjee with present their versions of Rabindrasangeet. Danseuse Tanusree Sankar and troupe will present a mesmerizing show. Chandrima Roy will recite a few poems by Kobi Guru. There will also be a choir made up of some of the best young talents of Bengal.

The important dignitaries also likely to attend the event includes: Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition; Sri Sukanta Majumdar MP; Sri Santanu Thakur, Minister of State for Shipping and others.