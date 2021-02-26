Amity University Haryana Inks MoU with Taipei Economic and Cultural Center for Teaching Mandarin Chinese Language

Amity University Haryana a leading private university today signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the august presence of Ambassador His Excellency, Mr. Baushuan Ger for cooperation and collaboration between India and Taiwan in teaching Mandarin Chinese Language to the students of Amity University Haryana.

“This is the beginning of the cooperation and the collaboration between the two sides. We shall facilitate the academic exchange between Amity University Haryana and Universities of Taiwan”, said His Excellency Mr. Baushuan Ger, Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India (TECC) who expressed his delight on visiting the research & innovation driven Amity University Haryana today.

“Taiwan is desirous of attracting a much bigger talent from India in the coming years. Currently there are 3,000 Indian students studying in leading Universities in Taiwan. This number shall increase to 10,000 in the near future”, added His Excellency Mr. Ger.

Expressing his profound happiness in inking the MoU with Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India, Kulpati Prof P B Sharma greeted His Excellency Mr. Baushuan Ger with a deep sense of appreciation of the hi-tech science and technology research and innovations being carried out in universities in Taiwan and desired that further collaborative ties in areas of great national and global importance be taken up in future. These areas include Artificial Intelligence and automation, Industry 4.0 technologies, Nano Science and technologies and Environmental Science and Human Health.

Prof Sharma recalled his visit to leading Universities of Taiwan when he led the VC’s delegation from India to Taiwan for the University President’s Forum in Taipei in 2018 during his tenure as the President of Association of Indian Universities, AIU.

Taiwan and India both share a common culture and spiritual heritage belonging to the larger Asian philosophy of the Vedic times and thus the people of the two sides have a strong cultural bond to foster a new era of cultural and scientific cooperation and collaboration. Especially now that the center of gravity of the global economic growth has shifted to Asia and Asian countries.

Taiwanese delegation also included Dr Mumin Cheng, Dy. Representative, TECC, Mr Perets Chen, Director Education Division, Mr Tsan Wang Director, Science Division, Dr Willy Wu, Secretary Cultural Division. Those present from Amity University Haryana included Maj Gen B S Suhag (Retd), Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof Padmakali Banerjee, Pro Vice Chancellor, Dr Vikas Madhukar, Deputy Pro Vice Chancellor, Deans Dr Rajendra Prasad, Prof U N Singh, Maj Gen P K Sharma, Director HR Rear Admiral K K Pandey(Retd.) and Registrar Dr Ravi Muneja. Program Coordinator Ms. Geetika Agrawal of Amity School of Languages conducted the ceremony.