AMO Electric Bikes’ Jaunty Plus e-scooter available at a special festive price, this Diwali

Mumbai, 18th October 2022: AMO Electric Bikes, a provider of low & high-speed electric scooters, launched an initiative to bring a special offer for customers across India, this festive season. The approaching festival of lights marks an auspicious time in the year, emphasizing a need to spread love and show compassion. The Diwali season is also marked by a growing concern over air quality and pollution. AMO E-bikes’ initiative this festive season, ‘Smart Logo Ki Smart Choice, AMO Electric Bikes’ avails a special offer price of Rs. 74,460 (ex-showroom price) for a limited period on its high-speed e-scooter, Jaunty Plus, promoting e-mobility as a means to equip customers with the ability to control pollution while avoiding high petrol prices.

AMO E-Bikes makes a range of low-speed & high-speed electric scooters that are equipped with the latest technology and adhere to global industry and safety standards. They provide reliable, sustainable, and affordable solutions for e-mobility, with high-quality standards, best-in-class after-sales services with zero downtime after 48 hours, low maintenance costs, and superior performance. Their electric bikes come with a new level of power, style, performance, and safety. The Jaunty Plus bike includes a 3-year warranty(T&C apply), 108km range, and comes with the FAME II subsidy and state government subsidies (if applicable in-state). Visit your local AMO Electric Bikes dealership to avail the offer.