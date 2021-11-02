Amo electric bikes witnesses consistent growth records 500% jump this October

New Delhi, November 2nd, 2021 – Amo electric bikes, a brand creating reliable, sustainable, and affordable e-mobility solutions in India, has witnessed a growth of over 500+% in October’ 21. The company has sold 2500 units in October this year as compared to 416 units in the same month last year.

This is a result of the continuous efforts of the leadership to motivate employees to look beyond and out of the box to deliver striking results when it comes to sales. At the managerial level, they introduced scrupulous methodologies to instigate and motivate the team of sales and service members at the highest level and introduced the step-by-step processes to boost sales. The festive season of Dhanteras and Diwali added to the trial of those methodologies which led to rapid growth and momentum.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Sushant Kumar, Founder and MD, AMO Electric bikes, said, this gigantic growth in the festive season is just a delightful indicator. We have been witnessing a consistent growth pattern through the 3rd quarter this year, with 200% in August, 350% growth in September to 500% growth in October. In the future, we aim to sell 6000 units on a monthly basis. We aim to play a big role in the electric mobility sector in India and aim to close an investment of $200 million in the next 3 years.

The single-day end customer retail sale on Dhanteras exceeds 2500 e-bikes (Novemeber’21) as compared to 316 last year’s Dhanteras sales (Based on pre-Dhanteras booking to be delivered on THE DAY). The company has further expanded its dealerships to150 across the country.

AMO recently launched its campaign ‘Karle Raho Se Yaariyan’ with an aim to bring awareness towards the tragic consequences of climate change and highlight the importance of e-mobility solutions