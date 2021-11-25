AMPATH launches its Pathology Laboratory in Mumbai

National, November 25, 2021: After setting up consecutive successful labs across various locations, AMPATH (American Institute of Pathology & Laboratory Sciences Pvt Ltd) is all set to launch in Mumbai. With state-of-the-art facilities and an efficiently skilled team that would offer patients superior, advanced, accurate and reliable services.

AMPATH offers a wide range of best-in-class diagnostic services with over 2450 tests from Clinical Biochemistry, Hematology, Clinical Pathology, Microbiology, Immuno Phenotyping, Serology, Immunology, Histopathology, Cytology, Immunohistochemistry, Molecular diagnosis, NGS, Cytogenesis and much more. These services help in diagnosis and detection of various diseases affecting different organs and part of the body that can be extremely vital.

The lab has collaborated with UPMC, one of the top ranked hospitals in the United States, which allows them to work with the world’s leading clinicians to help them ensure customers comprehensive services that reflect precision and accuracy in every test conducted. AMPATH is the only Indian lab that has the sole privilege of collaborating with such an esteemed and acclaimed global medical organization. It has seamlessly managed to keep par with international standards in testing procedures and quality protocols that have been developed under the expert guidance of UPMC.

Dr. Jagprag Singh Gujral, Group CEO, South Asia, CTSI, commented, “We are extremely delighted and pleased to announce the launch of our newest lab in Mumbai. Working in tandem with achieving our vision, we are proud to have expanded our presence in one of the leading markets and will now be able to serve the population of Mumbai with its automated and best in class, advanced test profile and quality standards. CTSI, through its network of 16 Cancer Hospitals in South Asia, American Oncology Institute (AOI), Multispecialty-Citizens Specialty Hospital and chain of specialty diagnostic laboratories- AMPATH is at the forefront of providing outcome-focused healthcare services in South Asia. We strive to provide top-notch services, innovation and quality driven results in all our endeavors.”

Dr. Vijay Kumar Vemuri, Group Chief Operating Officer, CTSI, said, “It is with utmost pride that we share the announcement of the launch of our newest lab in Mumbai. In keeping with AMPATH’s standards, the lab has automated streamlined processes, qualified and talented clinical experts with access to top-class technological equipment and are relentlessly trained to follow procedures that deliver accuracy in every single test.”

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Mukesh Agrawal, Lab Director, said, “We are elated on opening a new lab and expanding our presence in the city of Mumbai where we will be offering various diagnostic services inclusive of microbiology and molecular testing. With high-tech equipment and a team of skilled professionals, we hope to continually and efficiently service our customers with quality and enhanced healthcare services.”

AMPATH striving closer to its mission of providing world class service and accurate diagnosis, has multiple projects underway to aid its expansion across various geographical locations in India. They aim to meet India’s constantly changing dynamics in the healthcare sector with consistency and efficiency.

Currently, AMPATH has 10 existing Labs, 1700+ clients & two upcoming Labs in India, with approx. 2450 tests and profiles conducted. It delivers a spectrum of advanced diagnostic services emphasizing quality, ethics, innovation, and best-in-class laboratory practices with reliable performance.

About AMPATH

AMPATH (American Institute of Pathology and Laboratory Sciences) represents a clutter-breaking new paradigm for comprehensive Pathology services in India. Over the years, AMPATH has positioned itself as a brand with consummate repute for trust, rapidity and pin-point accuracy.

AMPATH is the only reference laboratory in India in collaboration with UPMC to ensure every single test conducted is precise and accurate and at par with international standards.

With approx. 2450 tests and profiles conducted, AMPATH delivers an entire spectrum of advanced diagnostic services emphasizing on quality, ethics, innovation, and best-in-class laboratory practices. Cancer diagnosis, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, genetic abnormalities and more, the clinical coverage wielded by AMPATH in India is at par with the best in the world. The indomitable spirit to achieve steadfast excellence at every step is underlined by AMPATH’s apparent technological superiority and richer skills backed by a warm and patient-centric approach.