Amritha Gaddam, Founder & CEO, The Tribe Concepts, Bags BW Young Entrepreneur Award 2021

Amritha Gaddam, the Founder and CEO of The Tribe Concepts, a leading organic skincare brand, has been recognized in Business World’s Young Entrepreneur Awards 2021.

The 6th Annual Young Entrepreneurs Summit, organised by BW Businessworld, was a dynamic and insightful forum aimed at generating intriguing debates on problems relating to the Indian Entrepreneurial Ecosystem. The conference was followed by the BW Businessworld Young Entrepreneur Awards, an annual event designed to honour India’s Hottest Young Entrepreneurs 2021, where start-ups that have altered the Indian ecosystem were recognised, acknowledged, and celebrated.

The Tribe Concepts is a revolutionary company brought to the world by an emerging young entrepreneur. Laid on the foundation of wisdom from past generations, the idea of this beautiful brand came up by Amritha Gaddam, blending her father’s studies of ayurvedic medicine and her mother’s herbal remedies. The brand works on the notions that pure organic extracts of plants & roots are ideal alternatives to skin and hair care products in the right combinations. Hence, the products are in pure organic powder and cold-pressed oil forms. The brand firmly believes that our body and minds have their own way of healing things and a little bit of help from nature can speed things up considerably. This wisdom is packaged in reusable tins and bottles to formulate the organic skin-care brand The Tribe Concepts.

With a clear vision and unwavering drive, Amritha Gaddam has made her mark in the organic beauty space in India and continues to make strides in the industry. BW BusinessWorld Young Entrepreneur Award has recognized this vision and passion of hers and identified her as an entrepreneur to watch out for.