Amway extends its support in India’s fight against pandemic; Pledges US $1 Million

New Delhi, 5 May 2021: Amway, one of the leading FMCG direct selling companies, pledges to stand in solidarity with India. In response to the impact of the pandemic’s second wave, which has hit the country at large, Amway is donating US $1 million (approx. INR 7.5 crores) to support the COVID relief efforts. The donation amount will be used to facilitate COVID-19 resources such as ventilators, oxygen concentrators among others, to accelerate the COVID 19 relief work.

Commenting on Amway’s contribution Mr. Milind Pant, CEO, Amway Global “India is in the hearts and minds of Amway’s global family. To our colleagues and friends across India, know that we are committed to supporting you during these tough times. Thank you for your courage and determination throughout the pandemic. We will get through this together and emerge even stronger. With the support of the Founding Families, as well as Executive Leadership, Amway Corporation contributed $750k to the US Chamber’s foundation to provide aid to the country.”

Supporting a sustainable approach, Mr. Anshu Budhraja, CEO, Amway India, said: “We have been supporting all our distributors, customers, and employees during this entire period of the pandemic. Over the last year, we have been working together with our 550,000 distributors and 1000 employees across the country and have raised USD 338k (INR 2.5 crores) of support for our front-line workers and community. This additional amount of USD 1mn (INR 7.5 crs) will further enable us to work with and support the country both at the Center and states level. Proud that our distributors and employees have spent countless voluntary hours supporting various community initiatives to help spread the message of immunity and preventive healthcare in the country.”

So far, Amway has made a total contribution of close to US $1.35 million (approx. INR 10 crores) towards COVID-19 relief funds.

Furthermore, to safeguard and support its employees, Amway India has taken critical measures, including mass vaccination drive, access to medical services, and absorption of medical expenses, and providing centers for affected employee(s) recovery, among others.

Furthermore, for Amway, the well-being of its employees and their family is of the utmost priority. The company is among the first organizations to announce sponsorship of Covid-19 vaccinations for all employees and their family members. Amway India has partnered with hospitals and skincare to expedite the inoculation process. Along with vaccination, the company is also procuring an oxygen cylinder on request, doctor-on-call consultation, covering all medical expenses arising due to COVID-19 treatment, and providing a wellness and hygiene kit to all the employees. Moreover, the company has created a makeshift isolation center near the manufacturing unit for employees to isolate and recover.

About Amway’s COVID relief efforts

Corporate citizenship is an integral part of Amway’s ethos. In line with this, the company launched the COVID-19 Relief Programme and contributed close to INR 2.50 Crores towards multiple relief initiatives. Amway’s COVID-19 relief program has reached out to more than 2 lakh beneficiaries.

The program involved a contribution of INR 1 crore towards PM Care Fund, and INR 25 lakhs each to Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala CM’s Distress Relief Fund to support their effort to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Additionally, Amway partnered with United Ways Delhi, Association of Surgeons of India, and Meenakshi Mission Hospital & Research Center for the distribution of hygiene kits including N95 masks, gloves, sanitizers, and handwash to the frontline workers working in hospitals across the country.

Amway also organized a sanitization drive to clean, disinfect, and sanitize Amway’s partner NGO’s premises, ensuring the better health and hygiene of its project beneficiaries.

To support rehabilitation efforts in West Bengal as it battles with the effects of the horrific storm along with the COVID-19 pandemic, Amway India has pledged to donate INR 25 lakhs to the West Bengal Disaster Management Authority.

To know more, click – https://www.amway.in/about-amway/csr/covid-relief