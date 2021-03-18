Amway India commits to an equal future for all: Pledges to Encourage, Enable and Empower Women Entrepreneurs

New Delhi: In line with the 2021 theme of International Women’s Day #ChooseToChallenge, Amway India, one of the country’s leading FMCG direct selling companies, is commemorating Women’s month with a gamut of women-centric programs across India. Corresponding to the global theme which signifies that a, ‘challenged world is an alert world, and challenge leads to change’ Amway aims to unleash women entrepreneurship by providing them with the right platform to explore their true potential. As part of its stated 10-year growth vision, the organization is focused on empowering women and offering them the opportunity to own and operate their business while supporting them on their passion for fitness, healthy living, cooking, and beauty. In the North region, the company has announced the #SheHero campaign, which aims to Encourage, Enable and Empower the women entrepreneurs at Amway.

The campaign #SheHero was launched to celebrate the women who inspire us and the power each woman has in themselves to succeed both professionally and personally. Through this campaign we conducted multiple inspirational and informative sessions where our Amway Direct Sellers shared the need for women to rise and take control while building businesses and to be financially independent. Furthermore, the team also conducted exclusive training sessions for women to improve their business and branding skills in an increasingly social and digitally connected world. To emphasize on the need to build an ecosystem to support the women entrepreneurs we conducted a session with the young women entrepreneurs along with panel discussions, expert speaker programs, and sessions around product categories such as nutrition, beauty, and cookware. Over 5000 women direct sellers and retailers from across the North region joined these sessions.

Elaborating on the occasion, Gursharan Cheema, Sr. Vice President, North & South Region, Amway India said, “We firmly believe that women play an intrinsic role as powerful catalyst for change. The potential is immense, and we, at Amway, have been championing women entrepreneurship over the years by providing equal business opportunity with regular programs and interventions to support business growth. Honoring women and their contribution, we are celebrating March, as women’s month. As a part of the celebrations, we have conceptualized programs to enhance the competencies of our women direct sellers, who are selected based on their potential and commitment to their business. I believe supporting one woman in her entrepreneurial journey can help not only a generation, but an entire nation to thrive.”

Amway is an equal opportunity player and has been working to strengthen its contribution towards women entrepreneurship in India. The company is working towards accelerating women’s growth, which will provide the much-needed impetus to India’s growth story. As per IMF, if all the working-age women enter the workforce, ‘the world’s largest democracy will be 27% richer. A multi-stakeholder approach is crucial in this scenario to create a comprehensive support system that promotes and motivate women in the workforce.