Amway India concludes ‘National Nutrition’ month with ‘Joy of Giving Week’

As the country celebrated the National Nutrition Month, Amway India, one of the country’s leading FMCG direct selling companies, undertook many initiatives to highlight the importance of nutritious meals for all. Through one of the key initiatives, ‘Cook for a Cause’, the company invited everyone to cook nutritious meals and distribute them to the needy in their respective neighbourhoods. Over the past month, the initiative witnessed people across age groups coming forward and sharing thousands of home-cooked meals with the underprivileged community. Keeping up with the spirit of ‘Joy of Giving Week’, Amway India has successfully concluded its ‘Cook for a Cause’ drive.

Commenting on the initiative, Anshu Budhraja, CEO, Amway India said, “At Amway, helping people live better, healthier lives, has been our guiding principle from the start. Amway has always been committed to support the community by coming forward in the face of adversity. In India, we had instituted the ‘Power of Five’, a community-based global campaign to address childhood malnutrition.

The program has supported the lives of over 40,000 beneficiaries. As per a recent study, incomes are driving drastically different patterns of consumption of a healthy meal, which is even more tangible in the wake of the current global health crisis and the resulting restrictions on movement and businesses. With Cook for a Cause, we aimed to bridge the gap by utilizing the power of collaboration and providing meals to the vulnerable people in the community. The initiative was conducted with utmost precautions to ensure responsible distribution of the meals in nearby areas while adhering to the Indian Government’s guidelines for social distancing. It was heartening to witness everyone in the Amway India family come forward and support our efforts to aid the local communities.”

In the current unprecedented situation, Amway India leveraged the power of growing online communities to give back to society. To encourage people to come forward to support this drive, the company endorsed the initiative through its social media channels. Amway, through this initiative, strived to ensure that most of the people have at least one nutritious home-cooked meal.

As online communities grow in light of social distancing, Amway India is leveraging the trend to bring people together virtually through multiple initiatives aligned with their interests. Amway India is focused on reiterating the importance of healthy living and nutritious eating while fostering the spirit of community building, to celebrate differently while helping others.