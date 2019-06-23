Amway India Encourages Holistic Wellness – Mind, Body and Spirit on International Yoga Day

As India and the world celebrated the 4th edition of International Yoga Day, Amway India, the country’s largest FMCG direct selling company commemorated the occasion by organising unique initiatives in multiple cities like Pune, Mumbai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad and several others across India. The leading wellness player, Amway hosted yoga and wellness workshops for its consumers, direct sellers and employees in the region to promote holistic and healthy living. The workshops were focused on creating awareness about ways in which Yoga fortifies mind, body and spirit.

With hectic and demanding lives, there has been a significant increase in stress disorders and lifestyle diseases. Simple practises like regular exercise, yoga and appropriate nutritional intake can go a long way in maintaining optimal health. The wellness workshops held by Amway India witnessed training sessions on yoga that highlighted the benefits of practising yoga and specific asanas such as Pranayama, Bhujangasana among others. With over 400 yoga enthusiasts, the participants also pledged to spread the message of healthy living and holistic wellness among their friends and family.

Mr. Vijay Golani, Vice President – West, Amway India, said, “Yoga is an integral part of our culture and is one of the most effective traditional means of living a healthy life. Combined with quality sleep, a healthy diet and an active lifestyle, it helps bring an element of discipline into one’s life.. We are confident that our consumers, direct sellers and employees will benefit greatly from the initiative.