Amway India lights up this Diwali with holistic wellbeing; celebrates the festival with a virtual cook along session

In an endeavour to highlight the importance of healthy eating habits during the festive season, Amway India, one of the country’s leading FMCG direct selling company, hosted unique activities as a build-up to Diwali. The company organized, ‘Festival Thali’, a special virtual cook along with session for its direct retailer/ sellers and their customers across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh with an aim to promote holistic nutrition and wellbeing while emphasizing on the benefits of a balanced diet.

The initiative received overwhelming participation with over 2000 people who joined the popular Chef as he highlighted the art of integrating nutrition in one’s diet, even while enjoying festive delicacies to ensure optimum nutrition. As social distancing continues to be the norm, consumers are eyeing online platforms to come together and celebrate festivals. Leveraging on this emerging trend, Amway India is reiterating the importance of holistic wellbeing while fostering the spirit of community in a socially distant world.

Commenting on the initiative, Debasish Majumdar, Regional Head – West, Amway India said, “Food is an intrinsic part of our lives and holds special relevance during festive seasons. Eating nutritious food during the festive season becomes especially challenging with scrumptious delicacies all around. With health and wellbeing becoming a pivot for consumers, Do it Yourself (DIY) has emerged as a striking trend as people experiment with integrating optimum nutrition with their daily diet. Keeping up with our ethos of helping people live better, healthier lives, we are providing online platforms for people to come together and celebrate festivals in a healthy way. Aligned with this, Amway India has developed a unique initiative to create memorable and engaging product experiences for our direct retailer/ sellers and their customers.”

During the virtual sessions, renowned Chef gave an exciting twist to traditional recipes and shared some quick and easy-to-make healthy festive recipes with Amway’s Nutrilite All Plant Protein using Amway Queen Cookware and Queen Wok. The event encouraged participants to focus on a balanced nutritional intake during the festive season. Amway Queen Cookware is an ideal choice for the health-conscious consumers looking to indulge in festivities as it has been developed with VITALOK™ and OPTITEMP™ technology that helps in retaining the taste and nutrition of the food. It also offers excellent cooking performance with almost zero oil usage.

Embracing the digital wave, Amway India has been creating engaging virtual experiences for its direct retailer/ sellers and their consumers to strengthen brand connect while building communities based on shared passions and interests. As a part of this, Amway commemorated the International Yoga Day by organizing a one-of-a-kind digital health and wellness festival focusing on yoga and holistic wellbeing. Amway India also launched its first-ever virtual fitness series, ‘Fit Hai to Hit Hai’ to promote and spread awareness about fitness and healthy living, through various engagement activities. The company further leveraged its evolving digital presence to celebrate the festival of Ganesh Utsav by organizing a unique online healthy cooking competition.

Amway’s Nutrilite is the world’s No. 1 selling vitamins and dietary supplements brand with a strong legacy of more than 80 years in the plant-based approach to supplementation. It is a brand of choice among health enthusiasts as it caters to the evolving demands of consumers through product innovations in nutrition and herbal nutrition range. The Nutrition range of products are specially created for people who want to stay healthy and to help them bridge the nutritional gap in their daily.