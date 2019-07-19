Amway India Nutrition portfolio; Launches Nutrilite Cal Mag D Plus

Amway India, the country’s largest FMCG direct selling company, announced the launch of the enhanced version of the calcium supplement – Nutrilite Cal Mag D Plus. Coming from the [ii]world’s #1 selling vitamin and dietary supplements brand- Nutrilite, the new calcium supplement provides essential nutrition to support and maintain healthy bones when taken as part of a well-balanced diet. In addition to the calcium from the rich algal source along with calcium carbonate and [iii]double the amount of vitamin D that promotes calcium absorption, Nutrilite Cal Mag D Plus also consists of nutrients such as magnesium, manganese, and zinc making it more effective.

With the promise to bring The Best of Nature and The Best of Science, Nutrilite Cal Mag D Plus is packed with one of nature’s most concentrated botanical source of calcium i.e. the algal source which is harvested from the sea of Iceland. Unlike traditional rock calcium like calcium carbonate or calcium citrate, algae calcium is plant-based, nutrient-rich and a natural multimineral ingredient that comes from a sustainable source. Besides strengthening and maintaining healthy bones and teeth, calcium supports other vital functions such as nerve transmission, critical metabolic and cardiovascular functions, whilevitamin D is critical nutrient required for calcium absorption and & normal function of immune system.Magnesium and Zinc contribute to the maintenance of normal bones, in addition Zinc helps maintaining the immune system. Manganese supports the normal formation of connective tissue.

Talking about the need for calcium supplementation Dr. Kevin Gellenbeck, Senior Research Scientist, Nutrilite Health Institute, Amway, said, “Our current lifestyle which includes less exposure to the sun, irregular eating habits, and junk food preference in the daily diet can lead to a shortfall in essential nutrients required by the body. Calcium is one of the key micronutrients that is needed to support important functions in the human body that goes beyond just healthy bones and teeth. While food is the best source, a high-quality dietary supplement can help fill the nutrient gap in our modern diet. Therefore, the Nutrilite Cal Mag D Plus is a valuable addition to our existing portfolio of Nutrilite products as it offers a unique combination of 5 essential nutrients to support bone building and maintenance processes. In our quest to offer the best from nature, we have procured plant-based calcium from an algal source and additional vitamin D to promote calcium absorption, as well as added zinc, manganese and magnesium, making Cal Mag D Plus more effective calcium supplement.”

To ensure the highest quality and safety of the product, best of the ingredients are sourced for Nutrilite Cal Mag D Plus and the product is manufactured under the guidelines of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) at Amway’s LEED Gold certified manufacturing facility.

Commenting on the launch, Ajay Khanna, Category Head – Wellness Amway India, said, “As per the dietary guidelines for Indians by ICMR[iv], the consumption of food sources rich in calcium amongst Indians is grossly inadequate clearly indicating low calcium levels. This signifies a great opportunity and demand for effective calcium supplements in India. Calcium supplement market in India is pegged at INR 632 crore in 2018 and has been growing at a CAGR of 12% in last 5 years. The market holds huge potential with increasing awareness on the need for supplementation and increasing demand for high-quality nutrition products. We are excited and confident that the product range is going to resonate well with our discerning consumers of food supplement. With Nutrilite Cal Mag D Plus, we target over 11% share of calcium supplement market in the first year.”

He further added, “We have planned a series of marketing interventions including the social media campaign and digital activations across our platforms to educate our consumers on the gap and need for calcium and maximize our reach and engagement with consumers. We are also conducting regional activations to further educate Amway direct sellers and in turn, spread awareness on the need for optimal nutrition and supplementation.”

Priced at MRP Rs. 799/- (inclusive of all taxes) for 1 Pack (containing 90 tablets), Nutrilite Cal Mag D Plus is sold exclusively through Amway Direct Sellers across India and to know more, please visit the website: http://www.amway.in.

[v]The Indian nutraceutical market is currently worth around USD 2 billion a year and is expected to grow more than 20% CAGR until 2022 – more than doubling its size to over 6 billion USD. Amway Nutrilite has maintained a leadership position for the past 5 years with 12% market share.