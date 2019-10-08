Amway India offices eliminate ‘Single-Use Plastic’

Amway India, the country’s largest FMCG direct selling company, has pledged to reduce and eliminate single-use plastic in all its office locations. The move is in line with Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s broader campaign to phase out single-use plastics from India by 2022*.

As a responsible business, Amway’s efforts are in line with the Hon’ble Prime Minister – Shri Narendra Modi’s campaign to save our environment from the perils of single use plastic.

Commenting on the efforts, Anshu Budhraja, CEO, Amway India, said, “Amway has always been an environmentally conscious and responsible company. Our efforts in eliminating single-use plastic across all offices in India is an important step in our commitment to support the Government’s fight against the environmental perils of single-use plastic. I believe the effective solution to eliminate single-use plastic from our lives is by making this a personal call to action, and that is why every employee of Amway is helping us drive this change to become a 100% eco-friendly workplace by the end of this year.”

In its campaign against single-use plastic, Amway India formed a cross-functional team to implement various initiatives in less than 40 days. The company with its intrapreneurial culture innovatively engaged its employees to generate 50 different concepts to eliminate single use plastic from work life of which these have been already executed:

Plastic water bottles have been replaced with glass bottles in all meeting rooms and each employee has been provided copper bottles for daily use in office, leading to elimination of over 75,000 water bottles per annum

Plastic folders, agenda print outs and plastic stationeries have been discontinued

Plastic cutlery has been replaced with steel/biodegradable cutlery

With these and similar initiatives in the days to come, Amway offices in India have become single use plastic-free and eco-friendly workplaces. The company will continue to ‘Reduce, Reuse and Recycle’ for a better tomorrow.