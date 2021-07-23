Amway India promotes the spirit of entrepreneurship with the launch of project Nari Shakti

Mumbai, 22 July 2021: Committed to empower women by bringing them to the forefront and as part of making major strides towards strengthening the gig economy ecosystem in the country, Amway India, one of the country’s leading FMCG direct selling companies, announced the launch of project ‘Nari Shakti’ in West region. As part of its 10-year growth vision, Amway aims to continue to empower women and offer them the opportunity to own and operate their own business while living their passions for fitness, healthy living, cooking, or beauty. The Nari Shakti project is aimed at bringing Amway’s existing group of women direct sellers to the forefront by enhancing their existing skills to run their independent Amway businesses successfully.

Commenting on this initiative, Mr. Anshu Budhraja, CEO, Amway India, said, “The current health crisis has increased the uptake of flexible roles in the gig economy ecosystem due to the looming uncertainty on the job front. Women play a critical role in strengthening the current socio-economic landscape of India and Amway has been working towards the upliftment of women and supporting them by being an equal opportunity player for long. We believe that women entrepreneurs are key to our future in India and we are committed to fostering an environment of growth and offer opportunities for women to realize their full potential. The fact that almost 60% of our direct sellers are women, is a testimony to our commitment. I am very thrilled to launch the Nari Shakti project which is all set to unleash the spirit of entrepreneurship among many more women. To kickstart the project, we have identified select women entrepreneurs from West of India based on certain parameters and will aim to further expand our reach in the coming months”.

At the launch, Chandra Bhushan Chakraborty, Senior VP-East & West, Amway India, said, “At Amway, we remain committed to helping our direct sellers succeed and grow their business through continuous upskilling initiatives and world-class quality products. To start the project, we have planned various sessions with these select set of women entrepreneurs aimed at enhancing their skill sets, knowledge about best business practices, product trainings and usage of the various business tools and social commerce. These women will be mentored by key senior women entrepreneurs and who will guide them throughout their journey with Amway India. The project also lays emphasis on the importance of social selling in the current environment and highlights the accelerated adoption of digital medium to sustain businesses and moving beyond the traditional ways of direct selling”.

The project was launched with a panel discussion on the theme of evolving role of women across various industries. It focussed on the rise of gig economy owing to the current scenario and strengthening the future of women entrepreneurship in the country. Present at the virtual panel discussion were Ms. Ankita Shrivastava, a renowned business youth icon, International Athlete, a TEDx Speaker, Start-up mentor and Motivational speaker, Ms. Simrat Bishnoi, Vice President, Content Marketing & Communications, PR, Social media and CSR at Amway India, Mr. Shantanu Dasgupta, Chief Human Resource Officer, Amway India and Mr. Chandra Bhushan Chakraborty, Sr. Vice President, East & West region, Amway India.

The discussion focused on direct selling being a feasible option for women to become financially independent while maintaining work life balance. The mentors present at the virtual panel discussion shared personal experiences and success stories to inspire women to grow and succeed. The senior leaders also shared their journey, inspiration, and mantras for success. Additionally, Amway’s senior direct sellers were a part of the webinar from different cities to share their experience and journey.

Amway initiated the Nari Shakti project with select women direct sellers from West India to empower and train them and intends to extend this program to more women direct sellers in the coming months. Over the years, Amway India has been investing in upskilling women through multiple online and offline trainings and workshops and aligned with its core philosophy, the company has been empowering women by providing them the right platform to explore their true potential.