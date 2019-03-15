Amway India reinforces belief on Indian Traditional herbs

Amway India, the country’s largest FMCG Direct Selling Company, recently conducted a series of seminars addressed by expert with the aim of raising awareness of healthcare through Indian traditional wisdom on herbs and modern research. The company invited renowned Ayurvedic expert –Dr. Gauhar Vatsyayan in13 markets across the country including Lucknow, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Pune, to share valuable insights on the significance and role of Indian traditional herbs for maintaining optimal health.

The seminars began with Dr. Vatsyayan providing an overview of the benefits of herbs in maintaining good health throughout one’s lifespan. He shared his views on the traditional Indian herbs such as Ashwagandha, Tulsi, Brahmi and Triphala Amalaki, Vibhataki and Haritaki, among others, that are widely used to address day-to-day physiological challenges owing to radical changes in lifestyle and eating habits. He also discussed some of the commonly known challenges and myths surrounding herbal products and shared insightful daily healthcare tips.

“Herbal solutions help us support and maintain good health and can be consumed by physically fit people just as well” said Dr. Vatsyayan while speaking at the seminar. He further added, “Hypothesis suggest that usage of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) constituents lead to an increased incidence of respective intolerance and allergy which is why while choosing herbal products or supplements, one should look at the ingredients and their sources.* Additionally, complete extraction of the active ingredient is very crucial while formulating herbal products. Only a few companies maintain transparency about the ingredients and their sourcing. The consumers need to be aware about all these aspects while consuming herbal products.”

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Ajay Khanna, Category Head – Nutrition and Wellness, Amway India, said, “At Amway, our focus is to help people lead healthy lives and we believe that improving nutritional intake and adopting healthy lifestyle habits are some of the most important steps from a healthcare perspective. The rising health consciousness and increasing acceptability of herbal products among consumers had encouraged Amway to introduce Nutrilite Traditional Herbs Range last year. We take immense pride that our range offers assured levels of Purity, Safety, and Potency of herbs backed by Nutrilite’s strong legacy of scientific research and is based on Indian traditional wisdom. The range offers a combination of Organic Certified Herbs and DNA Fingerprinted Herbs, which is unique among the kind that is currently available in India.”

“The certified organic herbs are sourced from certified organic farms conforming to the standards set by the National Programme on Organic Production (NPOP), a Government of India initiative towards development of organic agriculture, established in the year 2000,” he further said.