Amway India spreads the festive cheer by helping people choose health inside out

Mumbai: Continuing with its endeavor to encourage healthy living, Amway India, one of the leading FMCG Direct Selling companies, celebrated the festival of lights with a host of activities promoting health and wellness. Commemorating the spirit of Diwali, Amway organized myriad initiatives such as #ImmunityDiwali, #NutritiousDiwali, #BeautyCarnival and more, for its direct sellers and their customer across regions, building on its efforts to help people live better, healthier lives.

Leveraging the striking trend of online communities based on shared passions such as health, beauty, cooking, etc., Amway sparked the festive joy by lining up numerous campaigns and activations, both at the national and at the regional levels, to bring people together to enjoy while staying safe at home. In the West region, Amway organized unique sessions on Festive cooking, make-overs and spread the festive cheer by doing good, centered on embracing a healthy lifestyle. While #ImmunityDiwali and #BeautyCarnival focused on Balancing the diet, keeping themselves healthy, and how you can follow the festive skincare routine during the festivals, #NutritiousDiwali focused on Healthy Nutritious Food to be cooked and upload on Social Media handles to create an awareness of Healthy Cooking during the festive season.

Commenting on the initiatives, Mr. Chandra Chakraborty, Sr. Vice President, East & West, Amway India said, “It is the time of year, with festivities in the air and good cheer everywhere, when people indulge in feasting, shopping, and fun, celebrating to the heart’s content. While food is an intrinsic part of our lives, it also plays a pivotal role in elevating celebratory spirits. Even as the pandemic ebbs, people continue to prioritize self-care and holistic wellbeing, while focusing on elevating experiences at home. Building on this trend, we utilized the power of online communities to provide our direct sellers and their customers with online platforms to come together and celebrate festivals, a healthy way. Towards this, we developed unique and engaging product experiences for them while also leveraging the rising influence of our Passionprenuers to help people make healthy choices for themselves and their loved ones this festive season.”

Amway lined up virtual sessions of Beauty Carnival using its renowned Artistry and Attitude range. Further, through #NutritiousDiwali, the company highlighted how to give an exciting twist to traditional recipes by sharing quick and easy-to-make healthy festive delicacies with Amway’s Nutrilite All Plant Protein using Amway Queen Cookware range wherein the latter offers excellent cooking performance with almost zero oil usage. Adding to the celebrations, the #ImmunityDiwali campaign encouraged people to make informed choices and develop a regimen to maintain health and immunity during the festivals. In addition to conducting informative sessions highlighting the importance of nutrients such as Vitamin C and D, the campaign involved live events by renowned bloggers and personalities focused on physical fitness. The initiative also raised awareness of pollution and urged people to do their part in reducing noise and air pollution during the festivals.

Embracing the digital wave, Amway India has been creating engaging virtual experiences for its direct retailer/ sellers and their consumers to strengthen brand connect while building communities based on shared passions and interests. Alongside, the company is also focused on reiterating the importance of healthy living and nutritious eating while fostering the spirit of community building to celebrate differently while helping others.