Amway introduces the ‘30 Days Power Shot’ under its Artistry range

New Delhi: Amway India, the country’s largest FMCG direct selling company[2] reinforces its focus on the Indian premium skincare segment with the tremendous growth opportunity offered by the premium skincare market. The company targets a growth of 18% of its popular skincare global brand ‘Artistry’ in India in the next one year.

Artistry, India’s Number 1 premium skincare brand[3] from Amway, received a phenomenal response to the launch of yet another revolutionary product – Artistry Intensive Skincare Advanced Vitamin C+ HA Formula, an advanced 30 days power shot. A combination of 100% Pure Vitamin C powder and the extract of Acerola Cherry sourced from approved Nutrilite Organic farms, Artistry Intensive Skincare Advanced Vitamin C + HA (Hyaluronic Acid) is clinically tested to reduce expression lines leaving the skin looking plum, youthful and fresh.

Speaking about the beauty and skincare industry in India, Mr. Anshu Budhraja, CEO, Amway India, said, “India’s beauty and skincare market is witnessing a strong growth on the back of rising working women, increase in disposable incomes, and higher demand for quality skin care products across all age groups. With a strong focus on the beauty category and the premium skin range, Artistry has been contributing a double-digit growth and grown to become the leading brand in the premium skincare segment in India[4]. Backed by five decades of research, all Artistry products are developed using the best ingredients, exclusive technologies and formulations that have raised the bar for performance, personalization and safety. Artistry’s new Intensive Skincare Advanced Vitamin C+ HA Formula is one such differentiated product and is the first of many personalized skin care solutions that are scheduled to be launched in India. With a strong product line-up, we expect Amway’s beauty category to register a 12% CAGR over the next 5 years.”

The changing lifestyle and environmental influences have led to a sharp rise in the demand for the premium and personalized skincare solutions in India. The size of the beauty and skincare market in India is close to Rs 204 billion, with skincare contributing close to Rs 128 billion[5].

Commenting on the launch of Artistry Intensive Skincare, Anisha Sharma, Vice President – Beauty, Personal Care & Communities, Amway India, said, “Fine lines from ageing is a common problem that women face as they age. Every day, unstable molecules known as free radicals result in deep expression lines, damaging the skin’s support structure. Vitamin C is critical for keeping this structure strong, firm and healthy-looking. Artistry Intensive Skincare Advanced Vitamin C + HA Formula is packed with the goodness of pure Vitamin C, one of the best-known antioxidants, and Hyaluronic Acid (HA), also known as a water magnet that keeps the skin’s moisture intact, giving a smooth and plump look. The product has been very well received worldwide and we are confident that it will be the most sought-after product for achieving youthful looking skin in India as well”.

“At Amway, the success of our direct sellers is key to our success. We will be extensively focusing on training and enabling our Direct Sellers to be ambassadors and custodians of the Artistry brand to deliver positive and tangible benefits to our consumers.”, she added.

Powered by Vitamin-C Complex, the Artistry Intensive Skincare Advanced Vitamin C + HA Formula is a combination of 100% Pure Vitamin C powder and the extract of Acerola Cherry sourced from approved Nutrilite Organic farms. This 100% pure Vitamin C dry powder is stored in the innovative cap of the product until it is ready to be used in the formula. With a single press, the 100% Pure Vitamin C in the cap is released into the liquid, thus activating the formula that lasts for 30 days. Another distinctive feature of this game-changing formula is the bi-action hyaluronic acid with the blend of two different sizes of molecules for fuller-looking and plumped skin. The bigger molecules work on the upper layer of the skin resulting in an instant plump, while the smaller molecules boost internal moisture levels keeping the skin hydrated overtime. The formula helps prevent the look of expression lines caused by environmental aggressors and provides powerful antioxidant protection.

Priced at INR 5829 per unit of 12ml (inclusive of taxes), the Artistry Intensive Skincare Advanced Vitamin C + HA Formula is sold through Amway Direct Sellers or can also be purchased through a servicing Amway direct seller by visiting www.amway.in or our stores.