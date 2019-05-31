Amway launches a Vibrant New Range of Attitude Colors

Amway India, the country’s largest FMCG direct selling company, has launched a new range of Attitude Colors under its color cosmetics portfolio. Celebrating a range of moods with dazzling colors, the 14th edition of Attitude Color Cosmetics comprises five striking new shades each of Matte and Crème Lipsticks along with six radiant hues of Nail Enamels. The recently launched Attitude Colors range also features Attitude lipstick travel pack that adds convenience along with style to one’s travel plans. With intense and rich color, the Attitude Matte and Crème Lipsticks offer smooth and even coverage. The lightweight and preservative free formula makes them ideal for extended wear. While the Attitude Matte Lipsticks include new shades such as Cheeky Coral, Mauve Magic, Ravishing Red, Pink Burst, and Caramel Brown, the Attitude Crème Lipsticks consist of trendy tones such as Naughty Nude, Candy Floss, Chocolate Cherry, Coral Pink, and Red Velvet. The exciting new collection of Attitude Nail Enamels is customised to give an extra pop of color with its shiny and vibrant shades. With an improved chip resistant coating, the Nail Enamels are launched in six eclectic shades of Pink Blush, Frosted Toffee, Coral Love, Red Beauty, Aqua Horizon, and Raspberry Sorbet. Announcing the launch of new colors range, Sundip Shah, Chief Marketing Officer, Amway India, said, “The Indian cosmetics market currently pegged at INR 7,000 cr offers tremendous growth potential. To propel our growth in the category and to meet the evolving demands of the young consumers, we continue to expand our offerings with new-age solutions under our indigenously developed entry level premium beauty brand ‘Attitude’, which is the choice of today’s young women who do not want to conform to somebody else’s idea of who they are, what they should do, who they should be. They have their own take on things. Attitude celebrates and whole-heartedly supports women who have risen above the pitfalls of stereotyping and chosen to live life and succeed ‘their way’.” Commenting on the launch, Anisha Sharma, Category Head – Beauty and Personal Care, Amway India, said, “Years of research has proven that colors have a unique association with feelings that lead to different moods. The new Attitude Color range has snazzier and vibrant shades than ever that would go with each of the moods. This wide variety of brilliant and bright hues aim to add a luxe touch to one’s overall look. To further engage our consumers, we are organising experiential sessions where they can learn and create new looks for different occasions and moods. In addition, we have also designed a mood & look book that showcases the different looks & ways to re-create them. We are confident that the latest Attitude Colors collection will be an exciting addition to our existing portfolio.” Attitude is an entry-level premium brand by Amway India, targeted specifically at the Indian youth. The brand offers a range of skin care products and a range of bold color cosmetics for the youth. Its skincare portfolio has a variety of products like Face Wash, Moisturizer, Sunscreen Lotion, Face Scrub, Face Masque, Body Butter, Foot Cream and the newly launched Be Bright Herbal range of products. At Amway, we believe that beauty is all about attitude! The Attitude Matte Lipsticks (2g each) are priced at INR 389/-*, while Attitude Crème Lipsticks (2g each) are for INR 299/-*. The rich Attitude Nail Enamels (6 ml each) are priced at INR 169/-* and Attitude lipstick travel pack with 3 Attitude Matte and Crème Lipsticks (1.1 g each) is priced at INR 999/-*. The new collection of Attitude Colors is sold exclusively through Amway Direct Sellers across India and can be easily ordered by Amway Direct Sellers/Preferred Customers via the company’s website http://www.amway.in