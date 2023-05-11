Amway launches website in Tamil to bring health and wellness closer to its consumers

Chennai, 11th May 2023: In its continuous efforts towards building a healthier nation by advocating the importance of holistic wellness and making its products more accessible for people, Amway India, one of the leading FMCG Direct Selling companies, breaks the language barrier by announcing the launch of its website in Tamil, one of the oldest living languages in the world. The move is to make it easier for the Tamil speaking Amway Direct Selling Partners and their customers to understand, communicate and explain their nutrition needs and make better choices to meet their health and wellness objectives by providing them access to nutrition information and relevant products in their native language. Additionally, the move is intended to address the growing demand for proper nutrition in the post-pandemic era, as people become increasingly aware of the crucial role that nutrition plays in overall well-being.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Gurcharan Cheema, Senior Vice President – North and South Region, Amway India said, “India is witnessing a constantly growing population of internet users including people from Tier II and Tier III cities, and per a study by Google, 90% of internet users in India prefer using the internet in their local language. We, at Amway India, have always strived to cater to the evolving needs of our health-conscious consumers by offering need-based recommendations to help them achieve their nutrition goals. Hence this move of launching our website in Tamil aims to bring health and wellness closer to our Tamil-speaking consumers and deliver personalized product recommendations through the user-friendly website interface.”

The Tamil website was launched at a formal event in Chennai followed by series of Amway Product expos organized across key markets in Tamil Nadu. As part of Amway India’s strategy to go multilingual in its vision to build a healthier nation by improving the accessibility of its products and catering to the requirements of customers in their native language.

The company first launched the Hindi version of its website last year before launching the Tamil and Bengali versions recently. Apart from nutrition, consumers can also learn about and order products from Amway’s personal care, home care, and consumer durable range.