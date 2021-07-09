Amyra Dastur is on a brand signing spree with the latest being Secret Tempation talc!

The Bollywood actress Amyra Dastur has always been known for her beauty secrets. Right from her flawless skin to luscious hair and a fabulous figure, the actress has won over many hearts over the years.

Therefore it comes as no surprise that she has been the brand ambassador for several beauty care brands such as Sery Cosmetics, Fresca Juices, Marico (Hair & care), and Lyril. The latest addition to her illustrious list of brands is Secret Temptation talc! Incidentally, all these brands have signed on the gorgeous actress back to back over a short span of time, therefore solidifying Amyra as the bonafide beauty that she is!

Speaking on her brand signing spree the actress quips “it’s really exciting to be a part of these iconic brands. I have grown up seeing Bollywood actresses in beauty brands and to think that I would

be doing the same at some point in time, it’s a surreal feeling. I can’t wait to see what more 2021 has in store for me!”

With several brands vying to get the actress as their brand ambassador, we for one are surely excited to see what the year has in store for Amyra Dastur!