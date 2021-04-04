An art exhibition : Differently Together by Gallerie Nvya

New Delhi: Gallerie Nvya presented ‘Differently Together’ at Taj Palace with an eclectic selection of artworks and sculptures that bring together the modern, the classic, the contemporary, and the experimental of many senior masters. This exclusive collection of artworks affirm aesthetic sensibility, and celebrate the creative impulse that weaves color and form into variegated manifestations of visual reality.

Artist presenting at the exhibition: Sakti Burman, Maite Delteil, Satish Gupta, Surya Prakash, Sanjay Bhattacharya, Paresh Maity, Jayasri Burman, Dr.Seema Bhalla, Seema Kohli, Revati Sharma Singh, Somenath Maity, Vinita Karim, Seema Ghurayya, Suman Gupta, Nabibakhsh Mansoori, Manish Pushkale, Maya Burman, Aparna Bidasaria, Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi.

Eminent guests present at the event were Artist Sakti Burman, Artist Maite Delteil, Artist Satish Gupta with Mrs. Amita Gupta, Artist Seema Kohli, Artist Sanjay Bhattacharya, Artist Paresh Maity, Dr. Seema Bhalla, K.L Ganju Consul General (Hony.) of the Republic of Union of the Comoros, Bong-kil SHIN Ambassador Embassy of the Republic of Korea, Eminent Author Vikas Swarup of Slumdog Millionaire, Rohit Khosla Exec VP: Operations Indian Hotels, Reshma Punj to name a few.

Tripat Kalra, founder Nvya said “After a year of exhibiting art online, we were thrilled to curate an exhibition that would be physical! The endeavour was to bring together various genres such as Figurative, Abstract, Miniature, Landscape, Realistic, and Conceptual. To display works of established, well-known artists, some of which have been created especially for this show!

The Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi is synonymous with aesthetics and beauty! We are extremely happy to be showcasing our first public exhibition of 2021 in association with them at the Tea lounge.”

About Gallerie Nvya

Gallerie Nvya caters to a varied demographic nationally and internationally and is associated with artists, curators, and collectors from various parts of the world. It has two main areas of focus: showcasing substantial works of masters & senior artists and recognition, encouragement of young new talent. Nvya is distinguished and well-defined centre for Indian art in the realm of modern and contemporary art: painting, drawing, sculpture, printmaking, photography, ceramics, installation & multimedia art.