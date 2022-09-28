An Awe-Inspiring Evening With Manish Malhotra At Fairmont Jaipur

India, September 2022 – The opulent and elegant, Fairmont Jaipur, hosted the 12th edition of Fashion Manish Malhotra, the most loved designer of the country showcased his exquisite collection on September 25, 2022, at this mega event. An initiative by First India News and presented by First Stone Builders.

The event was honored with the gracious presence of Fairmont Jaipur’s very own Jui and Ratan Sharma, Rajiv Kapoor, Sandeep Bakshi, Preeti Bakshi, senior doctors -Puneet Saxena, Puneet Bhargav and Dimmy Shekhawat, Sai Girdhar and lot more. The extravagant affair of fashion was delighted by the presence of fashion influencers from Delhi.

Speaking about the success of the event, Mr. Rajiv Kapoor, General Manager, Fairmont Jaipur said, “The 12th edition of Fashion Connect, hosted at Fairmont Jaipur this past weekend, was one for the books. With a legacy of many seasons of the show, the breathtaking 80 garments showcased by Manish Malhotra, and the crème de la crème of the society who graced us with their presence, the event was a huge success. The Fairmont Jaipur family is honored to have complemented the event with our unparalleled hospitality and services and contributed to its success. We hope to host many such celebrations of art and design in the future.”

With the youth icon, Rishi Miglani, as the brand ambassador and the talented Lokesh Sharma as the director, it was an evening to remember. The grand event was concluded in a big way, followed by an exclusive after party hosted at the newly magnificent venue, Zui, at Fairmont Jaipur.