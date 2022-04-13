An Egg-cellent Easter with Conrad Bengaluru

13thth April 2022, Bengaluru: Celebrate this Easter with savouring meals and experiential activities only at Caraway Kitchen, Conrad Bengaluru.

Immerse yourself with a wide range of live stations by the chefs of Caraway Kitchen. A few stellar favourites include Chicken Diavolo, Seafood Ala Caponata, Lasagna Primavera and Braised Sea Bass with Asian Barbeque Sauce. Celebrate a joyous Easter with your loved ones with meals made extra special along with fun immersive activities lined up for you and your kids!

The Pastry Chef, Himanshu Swaroop along with his team have curated various hampers such as The Hiding Bunny Farm, Cute Face Bunny Pinata, Chef on The Globe and Miss Rosey Bird. An amalgamation of all things cute and sweet, treat yourself with the white chocolate bunny egg, Shimmer Hen Egg, Mini Easter Cheesecake, Dark Chocolate Elephant Egg and Easy Bloom Sweet Toll Cake to name a few.

Enjoy an experiential Easter brunch with your loved ones only at Caraway kitchen, a beautifully curated culinary experience by Conrad Bengaluru.

Hampers start from INR 2750 plus taxes onwards. Easter Brunch starts at INR 2600 plus taxes onwards. For bookings call us at +91 88844 63287 | +91 96637 77767