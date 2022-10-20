An Emotional & Heartfelt Campaign by JK Super Cement, #TohfaSurakshaKa Is a gift to Traffic Personnel

New Delhi, Oct 20th, 2022: Under their legacy of Courage, Determination, and Responsibility, JK Super Cement has been a pioneer in bringing a change in the way building structures are perceived. In keeping with the brand vision and corporate responsibility of JK Super Cement, they have launched a Diwali campaign called #TohfaSurakshaKa.

The campaign #TohfaSurakshaKa aims to improve traffic management and the safety of traffic cops and to extend heartfelt gratitude to all heroes in uniform who contribute to a disciplined and safe road environment. Preceding Diwali, the brand initiated the installation of 200 traffic police booths across six states.

Mr. Love Raghav, Head Branding Grey Cement Business-With our ‘business with a purpose mindset, we have consistently grown and created a brand value for JK Super Cement. In our previous campaigns, such as #YehPuccaHai, which recognized the strength, contribution, and hard work of millions of construction workers. In our #YehYaraanaPuccaHai campaign, which built ramps in Rajasthan schools for differently abled children, and aims to raise awareness about the importance of an inclusive society.#TohfaSurakshaKa continues the legacy with a powerful yet emotional message.

The Campaign Proceeds to showcase this initiative in video format. The video begins with a series of empathetic actions and dialogue between a traffic cop and a vendor toward a young mute girl selling diyas at a traffic signal. It takes an emotional turn with the cop falling ill due to heatstroke and the girl collecting money for constructing a traffic booth for him. The campaign ends with the tagline- Let’s take care of those who protect us with a #TohfaSurakshaKa.With this initiative, JK Super Cement is aiding the government’s vision to make work conditions more suitable for those who ensure our safety.