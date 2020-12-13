An endeavor to save the world heritage of cinema – Khajuraho International Film Festival

The Khajuraho International Film Festival is a unique festival held in villages in India, organized by Raja Bundela, vice-chairman of the Bundelkhand Development Board, whose PR partner is PR 24×7. Khajuraho International Film Festival (KIFF) has been organized for the last five years at Khajuraho, the biggest tourist center of Madhya Pradesh. Its sixth edition is scheduled for 17th to 23rd December, this year. This time the KIFF will be organized in both virtual and traditional ways and will be dedicated to all those Bollywood artists who passed away in 2020. Many international celebrities are going to attend this Bollywood festival this year.

According to Raja Bundela, director of Prayas Production, the Khajuraho International Film Festival is a worthwhile effort to save the world heritage of cinema. Comedy films will be screened in five Tapara talkies at this film festival. A special program will be organized to welcome the guests. The festival will be accompanied by dialogue sessions and other cultural performances. Apart from that, an animal fair will be organized this year. KIFF Festival shows the beauty of the local language, culture, society, and tourism. The purpose of organizing this festival is to recognize and give talented film artists of Bundelkhand an international platform to showcase their skills and brilliance. A large number of vernacular films are also screened here.

KIFF is the only film festival in the country where local films are screened in Tapra Talkies. These Tapara talkies are made of tarpaulin and bamboo-balls. Earlier, when there was no multiplex or theatres, people used to enjoy films in Tapara talkies. Therefore, to continue this tradition, KIFF films are also shown in Tapara talkies